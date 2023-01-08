Today, it’s easier to buy cannabis than ever before. Even with dispensaries popping up on what seems like every block, a large black market for the drug has remained robust, with illegal grows becoming larger and more frequent across Northern California and Southern Oregon in recent years.
Over the past two months, The News-Review has investigated the ways in which illegal cannabis operations have affected Douglas County — from the land itself to the people living on it — and what officials are planning to do to fix this growing problem.
‘The marijuana growing Mecca’
“This region, this area, along with northern California, is like the marijuana growing mecca,” Rick McArthur said. “It’s just the perfect blend of climate, soil condition, a lot of land available for doing it and also rural enough that there’s a lot of secret places where you can escape attention.”
McArthur has worked with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for the past 27 years, with 14 of those being spent working on the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, or DINT. Formed in 1989, DINT is a unit comprised of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County district attorney’s office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police and Oregon National Guard — all are focused on curbing the spread of illegal drugs in the state.
“We try to not get bogged down on the day-to-day users,” McArthur said. “We try to address inter-county, inter-state and sometimes multinational drug trafficking to have the biggest impact we possibly can.”
Between the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, over half of Douglas County’s land is publicly owned. McArthur said that for decades, illegal cannabis farmers would hide in these remote areas, growing marijuana in secret.
“That’s the way illegal marijuana growing was going on for forever, was up in the woods, hidden as much as possible,” McArthur said. “And because they’re trying to hide it up there, they tended to be pretty small. The bigger the grow, the easier it was to get discovered by someone.”
According to McArthur, that all changed when medical marijuana was legalized in Oregon in 1998, which allowed card holders to have three, later increased to six, mature (ready to harvest) plants and 18 immature cannabis plants at any given time.
The problem, according to McArthur, is how immature plants are defined, which he said cannot be classified as marijuana until the plants have matured.
“The legislature comes along, and they say you’re only allowed 18 immature plants, but the statute says it’s not a marijuana plant until it’s fully mature,” McArthur said. “So you have all these people growing thousands of marijuana plants in their backyard, their neighbors and all kinds of people would be calling us, saying this guy has 3,000 marijuana plants in his backyard … We say sorry, there’s nothing we can do. The law says those aren’t marijuana plants yet. Ridiculous, right? Absolutely ridiculous.”
Gordon Jones, an assistant professor in the department of crop and soil science at Oregon State University and an expert in hemp production, said that legally defining an immature cannabis plant as marijuana can be difficult due to the way the plant grows.
“THC in marijuana, or CBD in hemp, are produced in the flower bud, not on the leaves or stems,” Jones said. “When you’ve just planted hemp or cannabis, it will not have the flower buds, and you will test very little THC or CBD. It wouldn’t be testable marijuana because it hasn’t produced those flowers yet.”
Hemp
Hemp is a crop that looks identical to marijuana but contains less than 0.3% of THC, the primary psychoactive chemical present in marijuana. It was legalized in Oregon in 2015, and is regulated by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, rather than the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which regulates the growth and sale of marijuana.
McArthur said that hemp had numerous issues with enforcement after it was legalized, which helped dramatically increase the presence of international drug cartels — primarily from Mexico, East Asia and Eastern Europe — into Southern Oregon, coming to take advantage of the abundant land and newly legalized hemp production.
Voters in Douglas County chose to ban the growth and sale of medical and recreational marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county in the 2016 election, with 54% of the county supporting the ban. When hemp was legalized, however, McArthur said that cartels could now operate in the open, farming larger and larger plots of land without many repercussions, due to the inability to test the difference between the two plants.
“You had to get a permit to grow hemp, but those grows, you could grow thousands and thousands of plants, and they all looked exactly like marijuana,” McArthur said. “The only difference was the THC content, which you had to get a laboratory test to even detect.
“At the time, the only way for us to look at it, even if we believed it to be marijuana, was to get a sample of it somehow, send it to the crime lab in Salem, and then get the results back. But that would take 6 months. By the time you get the result, the crops are already gone, the people already sold them, made millions of dollars and they’re gone,” he added.
McArthur said that even though enforcement at the time was inefficient, he understands that it was the best the agency could do with existing technology while protecting the due process rights of hemp growers.
“You even had a lot of people assisting with this without realizing,” McArthur said. “The cartels were largely leasing land from the local landowners to do these grows, but lying to them and telling them they’re growing hemp legally and they weren’t doing that at all.”
In more recent years, technology like mobile THC testing kits were introduced, allowing law enforcement to determine whether a crop was marijuana or hemp in a matter of 15 minutes. But the cartel organizations stayed, and their presence has been difficult for both law enforcement and the communities the illegal farms surround.
‘No regard for the land’
Cartels, McArthur said, have brought other drugs to Oregon, human trafficked workers and consistently polluted the land after using it to grow crops.
“They do things with no regard for the land, whereas your typical farmer or rancher owns the land, lives here, it’s their community,” McArthur said. “And if they’re just growing any other kind of crop, they have standards and parameters they won’t go outside of. They’re not going to destroy the land to grow their crop for one year.”
Illegal growers, according to McArthur, consistently use large amounts of herbicides and pesticides, and illegally use groundwater or divert water from streams and creeks for use on the farms. McArthur said that longtime residents who have lived on their land for generations have seen creeks dry up for the first time in their lives.
“There’s no standard way to grow hemp or marijuana,” Jones said. “It can be water-use efficient if you want, but you can also put a lot of water on it and unless it’s saturated, it will grow.”
A literature review published in the Journal of Cannabis Research in 2021 showed that cannabis has a higher water demand compared to commodity crops like cotton, corn, rice, soybeans and wheat.
The paper estimates that every square foot of cannabis growing requires a quarter gallon of water a day. Spread over a 150-day growing period, it amounts to a total use of 1.57 million gallons per acre, assuming 200 cannabis plants for every 5,000 square feet.
Susan Douthit, the watermaster for District 15, which covers Douglas County, Coos County and a portion of Lane County, said that in 2021, DINT would discover large illegal grows numbering up to 70 acres.
Using the estimate from the literature review, it’s possible that a grow this size would use nearly 110 million gallons of water during a single 150-day season.
At the end of the day, it’s unclear how much water is actually being used for the illegal grows — Jones said that water usage for cannabis growth can vary greatly, even in more controlled environments, and it’s possible cartels are using different techniques to grow the plants.
But with DINT frequently finding illegal grows of 50,000 cannabis plants or more, the number of gallons used could be sobering, especially when, as Jones said, the largest cannabis plants, which take up 12-16 square feet, could use up to 4 gallons of water per day.
The extreme water demand means that illegal diversions for cartel-based marijuana grows threaten the surrounding ecosystem, the effects of which will only be compounded by worsening climate change.
‘We will have less water for all of us’
As a whole, Oregon has been in a state of drought for years.
Larry O’Neill, a climatologist at Oregon State University and director of the Oregon Climate Service, said that for 16 of the last 22 years, Oregon has suffered from below average precipitation and above average temperatures — problems intensified by the increasingly extreme effects of climate change.
“We’ve had to do more with less,” O’Neill said. “… Southern Oregon has become more like Northern California’s climate historically, which is a sobering thought.”
Oregon is no stranger to drought events, but in the past, dry periods were typically surrounded by wetter years, naturally offsetting the water lost during droughts. O’Neill said that even the most intense drought in Oregon’s history before the current one, in 1976, was bookended by two years of above average precipitation.
O’Neill said that although this period of drought is much longer than normal, climate models predict that in the future, there will still be a cycle of wet and dry periods — but the problem doesn’t necessarily lie in the currently lower than average rainfall, it lies in the temperatures — temperatures that O’Neill said will increase in the future.
Summers in Oregon — which, for the past few years, have been some of the warmest in the area’s recorded history — are expected to stay hot as the effects of climate change become more extreme. The repercussions will be dangerous: increased evaporative demand from the intense heat will dry out soil, deplete reservoirs faster and make wildfires more common. Snow packs will melt earlier and be more unstable, decreasing flows in streams and rivers.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s U.S. Drought Monitor, 38.4% of Douglas County is currently suffering from moderate drought, meaning water levels are declining, with recreation and other areas impacted. The remainder of the county is under the designation “abnormally dry.”
“[Oregon] definitely won’t look like it did in the past … we’re past the point where we can say ‘this is just one dry period’, the adverse effects we’ve seen the past couple of years will come again,” O’Neill said. “… If we keep managing things the way we are now, we will have less water for all of us.”
As Oregon gets drier, the demand for water will only increase — making the illegal diversion of water an even more pressing concern for law enforcement.
As of Nov. 1 of this year, Douthit said that Oregon’s Water Resources Department has issued 104 notices of violation throughout 2022, 89 of them being cannabis related, across Jackson, Josephine, Coos and Douglas counties. In a more typical year, Douthit said, before illegal cannabis was prevalent throughout Southwestern Oregon, only around 30 of these violations would be issued annually throughout the entire state.
“Frankly, the illegal cannabis growers will get water from wherever they can,” Douthit said. “Every creek, stream, spring, babbling brook that they can get to, whether it’s on their property or someone else’s property. When all else fails, they get a contract to haul water in.”
‘One of the most regulated businesses you can be in’
Shellie Grammer, who owns Cougar Cannabis in Roseburg, a local dispensary, said the presence of illegal marijuana in Douglas County gives a bad name to the entire industry.
“It’s the stigma,” Grammer said. “Legal marijuana is more regulated than the gambling industry. People who aren’t informed still put us in the same light as the illegal grows, which is unfair. If they knew anything about legal marijuana, they’d know it’s one of the most regulated businesses you can be in.”
Grammer, who lived along Weaver Road in Myrtle Creek, said her property was surrounded by three illegal grows. She moved out of the area before DINT took down all three of the sites.
Oregon law requires that legal marijuana growers and sellers track the plants from seed to sale, using RFID tags on each individual plant and a software called Metrc to track the plants.
John Sajo, who has been a marijuana advocate in Oregon for the past 40 years and a medical marijuana grower since it was legalized in the state, said the costs and regulatory hoops like Merct that growers have to jump through make it harder for local businesses to stay open, and put the power in the hands of larger corporate grows — something he said makes the industry ripe for abuse by illegal growers.
“As long as crazy regulation keeps the prices high and keeps a lot of people out of the industry, people are going to undercut it,” Sajo said. “… If the system is structured where big corporations are doing it, they won’t have our health or public interest in mind. Making money will be the main thing.”
“It’s much too difficult to be legal, and way too easy to break the law,” said Richard Chasm, a friend of Sajo’s and another longtime cannabis grower. The two have, in recent years, stopped growing it.
Recent polls from both Gallup and Monmouth University show that Americans broadly support the legalization of marijuana, with 68% of respondents saying it should remain legalized.
“We don’t mess with anybody that’s doing it legally, that’s not our focus,” said McArthur. “The reason we put resources into this isn’t about trying to change people’s perception of whether or not this plant’s good for you or bad for you, it’s about all of the associated crime that comes with the abuse of this law.”
‘They can take that crap somewhere else’
In 2021, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding the illegal marijuana grows happening across the county, giving additional funding to DINT to form a specified marijuana task force. Commissioner Tim Freeman said the cost of the task force totaled $1.2 million.
According to Douglas County budget reports, DINT’s budget was increased by 172% between fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, with just under $500,000 set aside for the illegal marijuana task force’s equipment. The total budget of DINT is now just under $3 million.
“The commissioners deserve a lot of credit, because they got a bunch of pressure from their constituents, the people who they represent, who are saying, ‘This is ruining our way of life here and this needs to be addressed.’ And they addressed it,” McArthur said. “We haven’t solved the problem, but it’s made a huge, huge difference. The amount of complaints we’ve gotten this year has gone down dramatically, and the commissioners deserve a lot of credit for that.”
McArthur said in 2021, DINT seized over 350,000 marijuana plants, but in 2022, with increased resources, the team seized 100,000 marijuana plants, which he sees as a big step in the right direction.
Officials know there’s a long way to go to solve the problems associated with illegal cannabis, but recent progress has them optimistic about the future.
“Our goal is to make it very uncomfortable for the cartels to do business in Douglas County,” Freeman said. “With their business model, they’re going to look for the path of least resistance. We want to make darn sure that is not Douglas County, and we’re committed to that. They can take that crap somewhere else.”
