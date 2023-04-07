U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, 4th congressional district, who represents northern Douglas County, traveled to Roseburg on Thursday as congress is in recess for the holidays.
The visit came just a day after Hoyle, along with senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, announced a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help build a federally qualified health center in Cottage Grove, a clinic that would serve residents in both south Lane County and northern Douglas County — an area Hoyle said is greatly in need of access to medical care, especially dental care.
The clinic, which is scheduled to open in summer 2024, will offer primary care, dental care, and behavioral health care, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.
“Southern Lane County and northern Douglas County are health care deserts,” Hoyle said. “They’re number two in the state for lack of access to basic primary care and dental care, so this is a pretty big deal.”
Lane County is partnering with Lane Community College to operate the clinic, constructing it inside of a building owned by the college and utilizing it as an opportunity to provide career education to medical students looking to work and stay long-term in their own community.
“This is a great way for people to earn while they’re learning, getting hands on training in healthcare, and a great way for people who want to get into the health care field,” Hoyle said. “They can study for those things in a health care clinic, we’re building our workforce, providing job opportunities, and addressing a massive health care need in northern Douglas and southern Lane County.”
Hoyle said that the project is now ready to move forward, as the additional $1 million grant came a year after the project received $1.5 million in Federal Community Project Funding, with the remainder of the $3.5 million cost being provided by partnerships with private interests in Lane County.
Port of Coos BayHoyle said that her number one priority while in office, however, is to secure funding to deepen the channel into the Coos Bay port, which would allow an increase in the number of goods both exporting from and importing into Southern Oregon, reduce supply chain congestion on the West Coast by 10-12%, and create approximately 9,000 jobs in Coos, Douglas and Lane counties.
“Right now, in Prince Rupert Sound [a port city] in Canada, 70% of those containers are coming to the United States. It’s an efficient port that goes straight to rail. We should have that business,” Hoyle said. “American shippers should be able to get their goods to market easier and cheaper than sending them up to Seattle, down to Long Beach, or over to Canada.”
Along with senators Merkley and Wyden, Hoyle worked to secure a so-called “Mega Grant”, also known as a National Infrastructure Project Assistance Grant funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law by President Biden in November of 2021.
The first grant request for $1.25 billion to deepen the channel in Coos Bay and make rail improvements was denied in January 2023.
“While being passed over for a USDOT Mega Grant in this first round of funding is a huge blow, this is by no means the end of the vision to bring a container port to Coos Bay,” said Merkley, Wyden and Hoyle in a joint statement released in January. “We will continue fighting with every tool in our toolbox to ensure that USDOT greenlights this project for future funding opportunities while working with project leaders to push local, state, and national leaders to identify other funding streams needed to bring this container port online. The time is now to reduce the supply chain congestion on the West Coast, which will be a key factor to lower inflation and bring jobs and economic prosperity to Oregon’s South Coast.”
Hoyle said she won’t stop working to get the port improvements done — she talks about the project with everybody, she said — even with President Biden, when she met with him during a congressional freshman reception photo op.
“Republican or Democrat, most people agree that investing in infrastructure is what we should do with our federal tax dollars, and I really want to see those dollars come back to the South Coast,” Hoyle said.
(2) comments
Pls work on all Quality of Life factors within the District - job market, affordability, financial security, health, housing quality, political stability, public education, etc. Canada, Denmark & Sweden have the highest QoL among countries in the world. US is about #20! Not sure where Oregon fits among our 50 states, but she's right that many rural areas of our state are "health care deserts."
While the healthcare center is needed, I wonder if it will be like the railroad shipping yard in Ontario, Oregon? Tax dollars flowing, pockets getting lined but no healthcare center.
