Representatives from local emergency services came to Hucrest Elementary School on Thursday morning to present to students about their work during a career day held at the school.
Students were able to hear from law enforcement, local and wildland firefighters, emergency medical personnel, search and rescue volunteers, and even got to see a helicopter land on the school's grass field, operated by REACH Air Medical Services.
"The idea is, they're in school for a reason," Hucrest Elementary principal Don Schrader said. "They need to stay in school if they want a career in this kind of work. We just want to motivate them to be here and think about it, so when they move on to high school, they kind of have a goal in mind if this is something they want to do. I think we need to promote our emergency responders."
Schrader, who has been the principal at Hucrest for three years, said students have been excited about today's career fair for months.
"I think it's great for the adults that are here too, making that connection and building those relationships with our kids," Schrader said. "I think it's a really important thing."
John Anthony, who has worked with the Umpqua National Forest for eight years, said it was his first time doing outreach to young kids, but he was excited to spread the word about fire safety. It may have helped that he was presenting alongside Smokey The Bear.
"This is something that, if we can leave an impact, they can have for the rest of their lives," Anthony said. "It's important because humans cause the majority of forest fires, so we want to get this out there."
Roseburg Public Schools superintendent Jared Cordon was present at the career fair, excited to see the children interact with the emergency responders who help them on a daily basis.
"It's good for these young kids to see what's out there, what's possible," Cordon said. "How people are helping them out, but also what they can do."
"Hopefully it opens their eyes up to the possibilities, right?" Cordon added. "And the cool thing about we're doing today is that it's all local. This is our local industry, so it's cool for kids to see these people in the community that are here, so kids can get excited and say 'I can do that, and be here.' Yeah, you can."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
