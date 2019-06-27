Hundreds of truckers from around Douglas County and beyond departed for Salem early Thursday to protest a piece of legislation they believe threatens their livelihood.
A convoy of logging and utility trucks departed from Gene Whitaker Trucking in Wilbur at close to 4:30 a.m. on Thursday for a demonstration at the Oregon State Capital in Salem. The rally is to protest House Bill 2020, a bill designed to reduce the state's greenhouse gasses to 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2035 and 80 percent of 1990 levels by 2050.
Loggers and drivers who headed north from the Roseburg area said the legislation would put their paychecks at risk.
"This is our job," said Ed Turner, a Gene Whitaker Trucking employee who was one of the final drivers to leave the company's depot in Wilbur. "If this bill passes, it's going to have a trickle-down effect. It'll start with the major corporations ... who'll start dwindling down to nothing, and that's really going to affect us. That's why we need to make a stand in front of our government."
Turner said he expected anywhere from 750 to 1,000 trucks to join in the demonstration, which was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. at the state capital. He said protesters from Oregon, California, Idaho and Washington planned to join up at the rally.
The company's Facebook page said the convoy planned to leave from the Gene Whitaker Trucking depot for Salem at 5 a.m. in time for the start of the protest at 7 a.m. By 4:30 a.m., a line of trucks extended close to 1 mile south from the entrance of the depot, with many more lined up north of that. At 4:35 a.m., the dozens of trucks that filled the parking lot at the meet-up site began to filter into the line of trucks.
As the convoy departed for Salem, horns from nearly every truck blared together in unison.
"We are a tight-knit group of guys and gals," Turner said. "We stand together on a lot of things."
He added that "the support from people that aren't in this industry" has been one of the most refreshing pieces of feedback he's heard. "That's why everyone has joined together to take a stand."
As the convoy grew and came closer to Salem, Douglas County commissioner Chris Boice posted on Facebook that it had had extended in length to 13 miles long.
Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney signaled Tuesday that Democrats, who hold a supermajority, did not have the votes to pass the bill. But Oregon's 11 Republican senators, who left the state to prevent a quorum that would allow the bill to pass, refuse to return fearing the bill will still be very much alive.
This story will be updated.
