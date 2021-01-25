An Idleyld Park man pleaded guilty Friday in the January 2020 fatal beating of a 1-year-old girl.
Aaron Toole, 22, entered the guilty plea to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, and will serve 20 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections followed by 7 1/2 years of postprison supervision.
At approximately 11 a.m. Jan. 9, 2020, dispatchers received a report of a child who was not breathing at 7 Cedarwood Lane in Idleyld Park. Dispatchers initiated telephone CPR instructions until the arrival of deputies, who continued lifesaving efforts.
The child, Ember Alice McBride, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Toole was arrested the following day and lodged in the Douglas County Jail. Toole was known to the child and mother, according to deputies.
Detectives and the Douglas County Medical Examiner began an investigation into the death and a forensic pathologist determined McBride’s death was the result of blunt force trauma. The child's death was ruled a homicide, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A formal sentencing hearing for Toole has been set for 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in room 303 of the Douglas County Courthouse.
