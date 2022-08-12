Whether you love sweet or savory; if you prefer light and refreshing or demand a greasy gut bomb, the Douglas County Fair food court offers a variety of flavors for the entire family.
A figurative cornucopia of culinary concoctions — from yakisoba noodle dishes piled high with veggies and sauce, to funnel cakes topped with fresh fruit and cream — await the throngs of fairgoers waiting in line for festival food and strawberry lemonade.
“I am a people person. Seeing the different people, the music, it’s everything," said Rod Wilson, who runs the Rolling Thunder BBQ truck with his wife Michelle. “This is only our second Douglas County Fair, but we have been doing the (Music on the) Half Shell for around 15 years.”
Did we mention the grease? Curly fries piled high and deep-fried corn dogs slathered in mustard or ketchup, elephant ears coated in cinnamon and sugar, located next door to New York style Italian sausage.
“The elephant ears are my favorite, but those street tacos looked bomb,” said Johnathan Gillespie, a longtime fair attendee. “I started coming when I was a little kid, been about 20 straight years.”
Located next to the food court was the Garden Park Stage where people were able to sit in covered or uncovered areas at picnic tables or benches and listen to a variety of performers while enjoying their fair food of choice.
“I have been doing this for 36 years, but I married into this life,” said Kim Barr of the funnel cake booth. “We have been doing the Douglas County Fair since the ’90s.”
Barr and her husband travel the fair circuit through the Western states of Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Utah, Arizona and California.
“I love it,” she said. "Plus, we get winters off."
The Douglas County Fair runs through Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
