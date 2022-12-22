A grant of more than $800,000 was approved by the Douglas County Commissioners on Wednesday to assist with the IMPACTS program in coordination with Adapt Integrated Health Care and the Umpqua Health Alliance.
The program supports individuals who frequent the jails and healthcare facilities as well as supporting community diversion programs like the sobering center, detox facilities and crisis resolution rooms.
“IMPACTS cohort members are supported through assistance in identifying their unique and individual barriers to stabilization,” said Cheryl McDonald, crisis program director for Adapt Integrated Heath. “The funds provided for IMPACTS will assist us in building on prior success by helping to expand staffing and resources for services that reduce barriers to care for cohort members, especially barriers connected to social determinants of health.”
This funding may be used to assist people with housing application fees, move-in costs, providing equipment or clothing necessary for employment, assisting with fees for state issued identification, providing immediate basic need items for unhoused cohort members, and providing transportation to employment, treatment, or community resource appointments, according to Adapt.
“What is interesting is that I get to hear about this program in several different areas that I work within,” said Tim Freeman, chair of the Douglas County commissioners. “It’s a simple concept of finding or identifying those people that intersect the criminal justice system, the medical system and other state supported systems that are high users, and doing a wraparound or intensive look at how we can use those dollars more wisely, rather than just dumping them in to all these different systems.”
This grant allows the continuation of supports and services that have become vital to the communities of Roseburg and Douglas County at large.
“The re-awarding of the IMPACTS grant allows our team of outreach navigators to continue utilizing sites such as the Sobering Center, Detox and Crisis Resolutions Rooms as safe, treatment-oriented locations to engage and provide services to our cohort members,” McDonald said. “Coordination between these sites and other services and resources within our community will continue to be a vital component of the work of the IMPACTS team.”
As is the case with most grant funded programs, it is with success that more funding is made available.
“We’ve seen tremendous success in stabilization for cohort members who have engaged in the IMPACTS program,” McDonald said. “Many individuals who were previously unhoused with frequent incarcerations or emergency department visits are now housed, stable, and are living without further arrests or emergency room visits.”
A portion of IMPACTS funds are used to provide these individuals with safe, temporary housing, while IMPACTS staff worked to connect these members to the services needed to eliminate identified barriers. This level of stabilization has allowed individuals to shift their focus from daily survival to a mindset where they can now consider how to thrive, including being able to consider options such as continued education, volunteerism and overall health and wellness, according to Adapt.
“The idea of cohorting individuals and figuring out a solution versus just pouring money down the drain, makes a lot of sense to me. I am very hopeful that this program will work,” McDonald said. "I know it takes a ton of work, and not just by the ones on the streets, but also the administrative work of tracking the numbers and keeping track of the data.”
