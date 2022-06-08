As walls are built and cement gets poured, the people of Roseburg have just one question for In-N-Out Burger: When?
“We are excited to be in the initial stages of construction at our Roseburg location. Once we break ground on a new location, it usually takes us 7 to 8 months to build a restaurant and open it for business,” said Mike Abbate, Assistant Vice President, Real Estate and Development for In-N-Out. “Because of the amount of construction that still needs to take place, it isn’t yet possible to nail down a precise opening date.”
Currently, lovers of these burgers must drive to Eugene or Grants Pass, and with the rise in gas prices, some cravings are being left unsatisfied.
When In-N-Out Burger opens, this 2-acre site on Northwest Aviation Drive will offer 71 parking spaces with seating for 74 people in the dining room, and 72 people in the outside patio area.
In-N-Out determines future locations based on requests and customer feedback, among other considerations.
“We know that Roseburg is a wonderful community, and we’re looking forward to having this great location to serve our customers in Oregon,” said Abbate.
With many locals excited, one concern is traffic and the possible gridlock it may cause as some locations have serious congestion at these establishments.
“I have been to a few In-N-Out burger joints,” Joe Slimak, a new Roseburg resident, said. “In San Antonio, Texas, there is no line and it is pretty quick. In Pittsburg, California, they have lines for days.”
Time will tell which scenario plays out locally.
While the chain’s corporate office cannot provide any specific dates, the locals can see changes are coming quickly and construction is moving right along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.