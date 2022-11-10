Grab your napkins and place your orders. In-N-Out Burger opened its doors Thursday at 9 a.m. with full-service hamburgers, fries and shakes all available for the people of Roseburg.
“We opened a bit early to get ahead of any traffic,” said Mike Cowan, vice president of operations for In-N-Out. “There were quite a few customers in line and we wanted to get rolling as quickly as we could.”
40 to 50 associates were on-hand in crisp white shirts with red trim for the opening, all carrying smiles and eager to answer questions, take trays or serve customers in whatever capacity they could within the confines of their job requirements.
“We will generally have between 15 to 20 or 30 on staff with 80 total associates working for this In-N-Out,” said Cowan. “So far, this has been very exciting."
For superfans, a swag shop had been set up near the drive-thru. Called the In-N-Out Burger Company Store Pop-Up, customers were given the option to purchase sweatshirts and stickers, backpacks and water bottles as well as other In-N-Out merch. The pop-up was only available until 8 p.m. on opening day.
“I have always loved coming to In-N-Out ever since I was a kid," said a front counter staff member, Shelby Horner. “This is a really nice place to work and they have a lot of great benefits.”
Serving burger fans since 1948 when Harry Snyder opened the first 10x10 drive-thru burger stand in Irvine, California, In-N-Out has grown to have sites in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado and their home state of California.
“I have been coming ever since I was little, maybe 13 years,” said Carson Hickman, the first in line at the opening of the Roseburg In-N-Out and recipient of the coveted first customer coin presented only to the first customer at a new In-N-Out opening.
Arriving at 8 a.m. with his grandparents, Hickman, who is also known for his Instagram account @burgerboykid, planned to return for dinner Thursday as well.
"It’s always so good. It is consistently good quality and always so clean,” he said. “I haven’t left since I got here yesterday and I will be back tonight.”
In-N-Out will provide one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 70 guests at the Roseburg location. Like at all In-N-Out Burger locations, the hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. each weekday. On Friday and Saturday, they close at 1:30 a.m.
Traffic at In-N-Out has its own notoriety, and because of this, the company has a contract with California Traffic Control for their openings.
“We keep the traffic moving by maintaining open lanes,” said Ruben Velazquez, traffic manager for California Traffic Control. “In-N-Out uses the motto with traffic and parking to prepare for the worst and expect the best.”
California Traffic Control provided seven lot attendants for the opening of the Roseburg location.
In-N-Out has split Northeast Aviation Drive, where the new location is located, into a three-lane road by utilizing the existing bike lane and placing flaggers on both side of the establishment.
"Basically, we reviewed their traffic plan and it looked pretty good to us and that road is not heavily travelled," Daniel Allen, the public information officer for the Roseburg Police Department, said. "Obviously, if things get bad or traffic gets congested, we will step in."
Along with traffic enforcement, Andre Perry has been providing security through a third-party security firm.
"This is a good job, and I really like it," said Perry, "but they are going to decide this coming Sunday if they want to keep me here full-time. I have been here through the whole construction."
“To minimize traffic congestion, it is requested that In-N-Out customers access the location using Aviation Drive from Stewart Parkway,” said Public Works Department Design/Construction Manager Ryan Herinckx. “Please use caution when driving through the area.”
At 11:34 a.m. on opening day, there were five or six cars on Aviation Drive waiting to enter, with things running smoothly in the parking lot. By 12:20 p.m., there were more than 20 cars on line with a completely full parking lot.
According to a news release from the city, all drivers in the area should expect traffic congestion to be heavy at times. Flaggers will direct traffic on Aviation Drive to help ease congestion.
The city will provide traffic control for at least several days as congestion is expected to continue during the restaurant’s opening week.
