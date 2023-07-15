SUTHERLIN — You could smell it before seeing it.
It was a smell of smoke and meat. It came from Sutherlin’s Central Park, which, on Saturday, saw 30 barbecue competitors make their way onto the grass to give samples of their meat to visitors before they competed the following day.
The barbecue competition, which will officially began Sunday and was sanctioned by the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association, wasn’t the only draw during the first-ever Sutherlin Throwdown, however. Twenty craft breweries were present as well, giving out samples, while 100 competitors tried their hand at a cornhole competition, with a $5,000 prize up for grabs.
The event was originally a cornhole tournament which was held alongside the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival, but organizers wanted to create a larger, separate undertaking.
“What better way than to add some barbecue, some brew and a concert to it?” said Dan Bartram, who lives in Sutherlin and helped organize the Throwdown.
Hundreds came to take part and walk through the event, tasting from dozens of food and beer vendors.
Thom McDonald traveled from The Dalles, a town four hours north located along the Columbia River, to enter his barbecue into the competition. He’s been cooking in competitions for the past five years after a friend of his put together a backyard competition.
“I don’t even think I cooked there, I just went,” McDonald said. “But I caught the bug. And I’ve been doing it ever since.”
McDonald has traveled to Idaho, Utah, Washington and Oregon for barbecue competitions. For him, the people involved are the reason he keeps cooking.
“I love the people. It’s just a good community,” McDonald said. “You won’t meet a bad cook in here. Well, they may not be good cooks, but they’re good people.”
Greg Hutchinson and Wyatt Feuerborn, two friends from Sutherlin, aren’t professionals, but came to make their own barbecue in homemade smokers they built themselves.
“We figured we’d just get out here and see what people think,” Hutchinson said. He moved to Sutherlin recently from Grapevine, Texas, a town outside of Dallas. “Maybe we’ll learn something off of some other people too, you know.”
A cornhole competition took over Central Park’s basketball courts, as 100 participants threw their small bean bags back and forth.
Justin Dermody — who goes by the name Ron Burgundy, a reference to a 2004 film “Anchorman” — took part in the competition Saturday and said he was ranked as the No. 2 competitor for the event. Originally from San Diego but now based in central Oregon, he started playing cornhole after he went on a date with a woman who told him about the game — a game he stuck with after beating professional players in his region.
“This is a good size, but the competition I usually play against are guys on ESPN,” Dermody said. “It’s a good showing, good to bring the community together, but the competition levels are a little different.”
Members of Southern Oregon Cornhole, a Medford-based cornhole club, also came to the event to try their hands at the $5,000 prize.
“My favorite part is meeting new people,” said Bill Travis, who traveled with Southern Oregon Cornhole. “There’s people of all ages. It’s a family thing.”
“The whole thing with the community, everything’s coming together,” Bartram said. “It’s for the community so people can go out and do stuff. Sutherlin is so good about that.”
Saturday closed out with a performance by country artist Jessie Leigh.
The Sutherlin Throwdown will continue Sunday, opening to the public at 10 a.m. Awards for barbecue and cornhole competitions will be presented at 4 p.m., and the event will close at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.