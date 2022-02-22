A pair of hunting bows rest on a table as shooters collect their arrows from targets at the indoor range at Backside Brewery on Wednesday. The brewery started holding shoots on Wednesday evenings about six weeks ago.
Theresa Poitner, of Roseburg, draws her bow while shooting in the indoor archery range at Backside Brewery on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Poitner picked up archery after a family friend encouraged her to give it a try. She’s been actively shooting for nearly a year.
Carl Vaughn, of Roseburg, aims at a target on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the indoor archery range at Backside Brewery in Roseburg. Vaughn has been shooting bows since 2000 and introduced his wife to the sport while they were dating.
Brooks Benson was ribbing his friend Bill Dudley, who apparently was late to a shooting session Wednesday night at the Backside Brewery.
As Bill unpacked his bow and arrows, Carl Vaughn and his wife Tia examined their targets: six arrows, six bulls-eyes.
Arrows were being slung on a Wednesday evening at Backside Brewery in Roseburg, where owner KC McKillip turned a portion of his warehouse into an indoor archery range.
He said developing the range filled a need for avid archers.
“I’m an archery guy, and there was a need for an indoor practice facility,” McKillip said.
It was also a way to bring in additional customers as the Backside, like many other Roseburg businesses, battled through restrictions related to COVID-19.
“We lost a lot of events and were thinking about what we could do, and archery was an option,” McKillip said.
The Vaughns are competitive archers, and found the 20-yard indoor range a good place to hone their skills and make some friends.
“It’s been hard to practice when there was not a good indoor venue for it,” Carl Vaughn said.
Brooks Benson has only been “throwing” arrows for four years, but said he finds it “therapeutic.”
“I’ve hunted my whole adult life, but arrows was different,” Benson said.
The Wednesday shooting sessions draw an array of shooters of all skill levels and ages. The more seasoned shooters will help less experienced shooters with tuning their bows, then occasionally go head-to-head for bragging rights.
“We try to coach the kids who show up,” Benson said.
McKillip admits that he’s not exactly Robin Hood.
“I shoot, but I’m not sure how to do it the ‘right way,’” he said.
The range is located in the warehouse of the brewery. The only requirement is that shooters must have their own equipment. The range is open to the public Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.
