“Where you been, Bill? We started at 5!”

Brooks Benson was ribbing his friend Bill Dudley, who apparently was late to a shooting session Wednesday night at the Backside Brewery.

As Bill unpacked his bow and arrows, Carl Vaughn and his wife Tia examined their targets: six arrows, six bulls-eyes.

Arrows were being slung on a Wednesday evening at Backside Brewery in Roseburg, where owner KC McKillip turned a portion of his warehouse into an indoor archery range.

He said developing the range filled a need for avid archers.

“I’m an archery guy, and there was a need for an indoor practice facility,” McKillip said.

It was also a way to bring in additional customers as the Backside, like many other Roseburg businesses, battled through restrictions related to COVID-19.

“We lost a lot of events and were thinking about what we could do, and archery was an option,” McKillip said.

The Vaughns are competitive archers, and found the 20-yard indoor range a good place to hone their skills and make some friends.

“It’s been hard to practice when there was not a good indoor venue for it,” Carl Vaughn said.

Brooks Benson has only been “throwing” arrows for four years, but said he finds it “therapeutic.”

“I’ve hunted my whole adult life, but arrows was different,” Benson said.

The Wednesday shooting sessions draw an array of shooters of all skill levels and ages. The more seasoned shooters will help less experienced shooters with tuning their bows, then occasionally go head-to-head for bragging rights.

“We try to coach the kids who show up,” Benson said.

McKillip admits that he’s not exactly Robin Hood.

“I shoot, but I’m not sure how to do it the ‘right way,’” he said.

The range is located in the warehouse of the brewery. The only requirement is that shooters must have their own equipment. The range is open to the public Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.