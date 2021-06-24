Madison Temmel joins The News-Review this summer as the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism intern.
Temmel recently completed her master’s degree in journalism at the University of Oregon. During her program she contributed to Oregon Journalism Lab, a student-run publication, where she wrote about politics and green burials — an alternative burial approach that promotes returning a body to the soil without chemicals or non-biodegradable material.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Temmel looks forward to spending time reporting in Roseburg this summer.
“I’m excited to learn about the community while exploring around with my hound dog, Harvey,” Temmel said.
Before entering journalism, Temmel studied applied linguistics as an undergraduate at Georgia State University in Atlanta. After college, she spent a year teaching English in Moscow, Russia, where she wrote for an online magazine back home about her time in Russia.
“It was during my time in Russia that I fell in love with reporting and storytelling,” Temmel said.
News Editor Mike Henneke said he’s looking forward to working with Temmel this summer.
“We’re excited to have Madison hop on board this summer,” Henneke said. “She is in for quite a ride.”
When she’s not chasing a story, Temmel can be found training for her next half-marathon, watching zombie movies, or Skyping with family back home.
(3) comments
Welcome Madison! Do keep us updated on the zombie movies, they're a bit hard to keep track of. [smile]
Welcome to Roseburg, Madison. I hope you have an excellent intern experience here.
Welcome to the community, Madison.
Newspapers and their reporters are foundational to democracy. I am delighted to learn that you bring some broad perspectives to this beat.
I look forward to your reporting. This story did present your credentials a bit modestly. I hope that interested readers will google you regarding your articles and activities.
