Over the last five years, the Oregon Department of Human Services has prevented $14.03 million worth of fraud. In June of 2022, more than 1.5 million Oregonians received assistance — including food, cash and child care or medical benefits — through the state.
“From March of 2018 through March of 2022, 1,701 fraud cases were substantiated,” said Jake Sunderland, press secretary for the ODHS. “Thirty-four of these were serious enough to be referred to criminal prosecution.”
Fraud is when someone intentionally makes false statements and misrepresents situations to get benefits. Fraud also includes allowing benefits to be used by an unauthorized person as well as offering to sell benefits.
“The state is responsible for investigating fraud allegations related to people receiving benefits,” said Sunderland.
The most prevalent type of assistant benefit fraud in Oregon is when someone purposefully underreports household composition and income.
“It is important to remember that the overwhelming majority of people who are receiving benefits from the state are doing so appropriately,” said Sunderland.
The majority of fraud tips from the general public that are substantiated come from people who have personal and intimate knowledge about the subject’s financial situation or household composition that would lead to them not being eligible for assistance benefits.
“My advice would be that if you suspect fraud within ODHS programs, you are encouraged to report that suspected fraud,” said Ryan Cram, a criminal fraud investigator.
Having been born and raised in Douglas County, Cram has been working as a fraud investigator for 8 years. For the past 4 years, he has been the investigator for Douglas and Coos County.
“Being in the position of a criminal fraud investigator for DHS has been one of the most challenging and yet rewarding positions in my career,” said Cram. “The rewarding part for me in my investigations is being able to recover and stop public funds — taxpayer money — from fraudulent activity and making sure that these funds are going to our most vulnerable population that is in need of assistance. It does feel good that my work is being a good steward of public funds.”
ODHS is committed to being good stewards of taxpayer money, and that includes ensuring that only those who are eligible receive assistance benefits.
“The most important thing is to not judge or look down upon someone that is receiving assistance benefits,” Sunderland said. “Do not make assumptions about whether they are eligible for benefits based on stereotypes or outward appearances.”
If you suspect fraud, there are multiple ways to report it.
The fraud hotline at 1-888-FRAUD01 (1-888-372-8301),
Fax written complaints to Attn: HOTLINE at 503-373-1525,
