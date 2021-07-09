The Jack Fire burning between Steamboat and Dry Creek along Highway 138 East grew to 5,477 acres Thursday, with most of the growth happening on the fire’s southern and eastern flanks.
A spot fire that jumped the highway near the 2002 Apple Fire has continued to move south and east along the North Umpqua River, burning in dry grass and timber approximately 40 miles east of Glide.
Highway 138 East remains closed between Steamboat Creek and the Eagle Rock Campground and is expected to remain closed throughout the weekend, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
An additional highway closure has been set up at the Lemolo Lake junction (milepost 73) to all westbound traffic, except for those looking to recreate in the Lemolo Lake and surrounding areas.
Shannon Dunfee, a spokesperson for Northwest Interagency Management Team 9 said that there were 637 total firefighters battling the Jack Fire, as well as aerial support from six helicopters as flying conditions allow. There are an additional 47 fire engines providing structural support for homes in the area.
The fire was moving at a rate of approximately 0.8 mph, burning generally to the south.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded its evacuation orders in relation to the Jack Fire, placing the community of Steamboat on a Level 2 “Be Set!” advisory as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Level 2 advisory is for all residents in the Steamboat and Motts Bridge area, as well as those living on Brindle Bug Road and Steelhead Caddis Road. Additionally, further east, residents in the Slide Creek/Soda Springs area between mileposts 51 and 55 have also been given a Level 2 notification.
Those in the Dry Creek area between Apple Creek and Eagle Rock campgrounds remain at a Level 3 “Go!” alert.
Toketee Village, Clearwater Village and the headquarters of the Diamond Lake Ranger District remain on a Level 1 “Be Ready!” advisory.
(3) comments
Put the damned thing OUT! Then find the culprits who stahted it!
Nobody else thought of that. Thanks.
Don't you think it's premature to accuse Bostonians of stahting it?
Best comment ever
