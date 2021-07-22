Fire crews continue to work on controlling the southeastern edge of the Jack Fire burning between Steamboat and Dry Creek in the area near Apple Creek and Horseshoe Bend campgrounds.
The Jack Fire grew to 19,643 acres as of Thursday morning and was at 55% containment. The containment lines on the perimeter of the fire north of Highway 138 East are largely on patrol status. Crews have made significant progress strengthening containment lines along the fire’s southwestern and southern flanks, however the southeastern corner of the fire continues to be a point of emphasis.
The problem with the southeastern corner of the fire centers on very steep terrain, and officials with Northwest Interagency Management Team 10 are weighing the risk and reward of putting crews in that area of the fire.
“The southeast continues to be a challenge,” command team spokesperson Shannon Dunfee said. “If we were to go in there ... the chances are a little bit concerning.”
Dunfee said there was one “spillover” fire which crossed the North Umpqua River, but crews were able to contain it at roughly 20 acres. All other additional acreage was due to burn-out operations to help fortify existing containment lines.
There are still approximately 800 people assigned to the fire. Some crews have been demobilized after their 14-day stint for rest and recovery, but more firefighters continue to arrive to assist in the suppression effort.
“We’re still maintaining personnel,” Dunfee said. “We’ve had a few people timing out, and they’re getting their rest and recovery days. We’re going to try to maintain the personnel we have until we know that this fire isn’t going to go anywhere.”
Four helicopters remain at the command’s team disposal to provide water drops where necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.