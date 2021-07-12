The Jack Fire grew to 12,533 acres Sunday, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Command Team, which are sharing joint command of the blaze.
The fire remains at 10% containment, with more than 800 firefighters battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Jack Fire continues to be most active south of Oregon Highway 138 East in the Apple Creek area, pushed by north and northwest winds throughout the day Sunday.
Firefighters continue to provide protection and suppression efforts near the Dry Creek residential area. Air support continues to provide water and fire retardant drops to help limit the fire's spread and hold containment lines.
Evacuation levels have not changed, as the Dry Creek residential area, those residents on Illahee Road, and the Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock campgrounds all remain on a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order. Between Highway 138 mileposts 38-43, a Level 2 "Be Set!" order remains, including Steamboat Inn and residents on Brindle Bug and Steelhead Caddis roads, and residents and businesses between Eagle Rock and Medicine Creek campgrounds, which includes those residing near Soda Springs and Slide Creek.
Toketee Village and Clearwater Village, which houses the Umpqua National Forest's Diamond Lake Ranger District, are under a Level 1 "Be Ready!" advisory.
Highway 138 East remains closed between Steamboat Creek and milepost 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.