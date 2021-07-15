IDLEYLD PARK — The Jack Fire burning between Steamboat and Dry Creek grew to an estimated 15,248 acres Wednesday due in large part to intentional burn operations to help fortify existing containment lines.
Northwest Interagency Management Team 9 spokesperson Shannon Dunfee said Thursday that any continued increase in acreage would likely be the result of further burn-out operations. The fire was at 20% containment as of Thursday morning.
“We’re feeling pretty confident,” Dunfee said Thursday morning. “The weather is mild, we’re getting temperatures in the 80s and the relative humidity is climbing. We’re pretty confident the lines will hold and that we’ll be able to do our burn-outs, tie things together and have this baby wrapped up pretty soon.”
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are currently working on mopping up near established containment lines in the Dry Creek community, but the threat to that area has largely dissipated.
EVACUATION LEVELS LOWEREDThe Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has lowered a number of its evacuation orders from Steamboat to Clearwater Village along Highway 138 East as fire crews begin to get the upper hand on the Jack Fire.
The sheriff’s office announced at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that residents between mileposts 43-51, including the Dry Creek community, have been lowered to a Level 2 “Be Set” notice. While there is still a moderate danger posed by the Jack Fire, evacuation is considered voluntary but recommended.
“Fire crews have made significant progress and the threat level to the areas affected by the fire have diminished,” sheriff’s spokesperson Brad O’Dell said. “Although the immediate risk to the areas has reduced, residents are encouraged to continue to monitor official sources of information to stay updated on the situation.”
Additionally, all residents in the Steamboat area, including Brindle Bug Road and Steelhead Caddis Road, have been dropped from Level 2 to a Level 1 “Be Ready” advisory, as well as those residents in the Slide Creek and Soda Springs areas east of the Jack Fire between mileposts 51-55.
Those living between mileposts 55-60 in the Toketee Village and Clearwater Village areas are no longer under a formal evacuation order.
A current evacuation map is available at www.dsco.com/evacuations.
HIGHWAY 138 EAST EXPECTED TO REOPENCrews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are working to reopen Highway 138 East by the weekend.
The area between milepost 38-55 has been closed since July 5 due to the Jack Fire, which has burned nearly 14,000 acres to the north and south of the highway. The fire is now burning away from the North Umpqua Highway and has caused minimal damage compared to previous fires, according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.
“The fire burned in steep, rocky terrain but we didn’t have nearly as many big trees fall across the highway as we’ve seen in previous fires,” said ODOT Interim District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.
ODOT crews are evaluating the highway and assessing burn signs and sections of guardrail that might need to be replaced. Several hazard trees and other fire debris are still near the highway, but crews believe they can reopen by the weekend.
“Reopening a highway after a wildfire is a balance,” Griffin said. “We work closely with our partners in any post-fire assessment, and weigh public and worker safety on when to reopen.”
Once open, motorists should expect frequent delays between Idleyld and Steamboat (mileposts 21-38) and near Diamond Lake (mileposts 76-80) due to rehabilitation work on areas affected by the Archie Creek and Thielsen wildfires. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, watch out for crews working in any of these areas and to expect slower speeds in the burn area.
The News-Review reporter Erica Welch contributed to this report.
