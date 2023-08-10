Staff shuffled yellow plastic chairs in the lawn as the Country Classic Trio, composed of Tony Tostie, Ken Harms and Bobby Harms, gathered their instruments to kickoff the Senior Talent Show at the Douglas County Fair on Wednesday.
Ron Chappell, a friend of Tostie, sat at a green picnic table with his wife, Dee Chappell, sipping fresh horchata awaiting the country tunes. They’ve known the group for five years.
“Whatever they sing will be wonderful,” Ron Chappell said. “But you’ve also gotta check out the cows and horchata.”
His wife shook her arms about as she described the feeling country music brings her, “It’s something to relate to and its got a good rhythm,” she said.
“Country music, yeah baby,” Ralph Littla, Bobby Harms’ brother, hollered as the band struck their first chords. In an instance he began scooting one leg behind the other, dancing in front of the stage.
Bobby Harms’ bangs flowed in the wind, Tostie and Ken Harms’ jet black and amber wood guitars beamed in the sun as their rustic, twangy voices rang, “I’m gonna sit right here ‘til I die, do, do, do, do, do,” in harmony.
Margaret Hance, Bobby Harms’ sister, sat front row with a grin spanning from ear-to-ear. Hance and her two sisters have previously performed several times at the fair, in their trio, The Little Sisters, singing gospel and country songs.
“I love (the music) and I am proud of her,” Hance said, quickly returning to singing along.
After an hour of playing they ended their set with ballads of “Love Will Keep Us Alive” by the Eagles, “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash and their annual show finisher, “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.
Audience members tapped their hands on the benches, following along the to beat — some even had their own drumsticks creating a lulling rumble.
After a prize raffle intermission at 11 a.m., The Westside Christian Church Worship Team took the stage.
“We don’t play anything but church music, so you’re going to get a little churchin’ on a Wednesday morning,” Zak Graham, singer and guitarist, said. “Some of the songs are from worship, so if you know ‘em, sing along and drown out my voice.”
Song and dance continued with Country Express, followed by the Long Distance Bluegrass band, where one member traveled nearly 200 miles to perform with the group.
The Douglas County Fair will continue to offer entertainment until Saturday. For a schedule of the day’s events check The News-Review or stop by the Lotus Media booth at the fair.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
