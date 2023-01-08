After being essentially closed to tourists for more than two years, Japan is welcoming back visitors from around the world.
In October, the government began allowing individual travelers to enter the country and eliminated the daily cap on arrivals. In addition, U.S. tourists no longer need visas for visits up to three months.
You will need to provide a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of departure. And keep in mind, the U.S. Embassy in Japan notes that masks are worn almost universally.
Japan is a terrific choice if you have Asia on your travel bucket list. The country is relatively small and has a high-speed train network that makes it easy to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time.
Tokyo, the cosmopolitan capital, will be your introduction to modern Japan while Kyoto, the former imperial capital, will immerse you in the country’s ancient history and culture.
In Tokyo, be sure to spend time walking along the Ginza, Japan’s equivalent of Fifth Avenue. You’ll find department stores, art galleries, electronics stores, luxury boutiques and lots of shops selling traditional Japanese items.
When you’re ready for a break, there are plenty of dining options, from Michelin-starred restaurants to humble ramen stands.
For a small window into royal Japan, the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace are open to the public. Surrounded by a lush forest in the heart of the city, the Meiji Shrine, dedicated to the emperor and empress who helped Japan modernize, is a religious and cultural landmark.
Of course, you want to see the cherry blossoms while you’re in Japan. Home to more than a thousand cherry trees, Tokyo’s Ueno Park will be transformed into a sea of pink blossoms from late March to early April. The Ueno Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the biggest in the country.
Kyoto is about 2½ hours by train from Tokyo and it’s one of Japan’s best-preserved cities. You’ll find many examples of traditional wooden architecture as well as Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, palaces and gardens and a variety of museums.
Fans of Japanese comics and graphic novels will want to visit the International Manga Museum and train buffs will love the Kyoto Railway Museum.
At 12,388 feet, Mount Fuji is Japan’s highest mountain and one of the country’s most recognizable symbols. There are several options for visiting, including a daylong tour or going by bus or train.
If you want to climb to the top, Mount Fuji is open to hikers from early July to early September — but it’ll take you five to 10 hours. A two-day guided trek is a good option if you’re up to the challenge.
In the foothills, you can explore the Narusawa Ice Cave or visit some of Japan’s finest hot springs. The Fuji Five Lakes region is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.