At the start of the 2023-2024 scholastic year, Roseburg High School will be beginning classes with a new principal.
After eight years as principal, Jill Weber will be transitioning to become the school district's director of teaching and learning.
After serving for over 30 years in various roles for Roseburg Public Schools, including being the principal of Roseburg High School since 2015, Weber is ready to expand her role and give herself new challenges.
“I have been honored to lead RHS throughout the past eight years and I feel privileged to have worked with such an incredible staff and amazing students for so long,” she said. “As I’ve grown in my educational career, expanding service to the entire district feels like a natural path for me, and I am excited about this new chapter.”
The first part of Weber’s plan within her new role will be to listen and learn about the current programs and instructional strategies being used by the different schools in the district.
“I will meet with principals and teacher leaders in each building to understand the strengths and needs of each school. I am also excited to jump into classrooms around the district to view our current strategies in action,” Weber said. “Those efforts, along with reviewing district data, will allow me to work with teachers and administrators to create plans to continue to move our district forward for the success of all students.”
Weber’s experience includes 13 years as a biology teacher at RHS, as well as being the principal for both Fir Grove and Eastwood elementary schools. She also filled the role of administrative coordinator for the department of teaching and learning from 2011 through 2015.
“In addition to her considerable experience and credentials, Dr. Weber exhibits an unwavering dedication to student success and well-being,” said Superintendent Jared Cordon. “Her work has led to outstanding progress at RHS, which saw its highest graduation rate on record in 2021. Our entire district will benefit from her leadership.”
Roseburg High School currently has four assistant principals: Adam Blue, Brad Bogardus, Randal Olsen and Brett Steinacher. As Roseburg High School transitions, Cordon is confident that they will be able to find a “top-notch leader” for the high school after Weber moves on.
“Quality educational leaders are in high demand around the country, however, and we will reevaluate our plans, if necessary,” Cordon said. “We will post this position on Jan. 17 to begin taking applications. We expect to conduct screenings and interviews over the next few weeks with the hopes of providing a recommendation for hire to our School Board in late February.”
The new principal will also have Weber as support during the transition.
“Part of my new role will be to mentor and support our principals, so I will be available to work alongside the next RHS principal and ensure they understand the systems at the high school and district-wide,” Weber said. “In addition, RHS staff will do a great job of supporting the new building leader.”
The next principal will have dedicated and devoted shoes to fill.
“Dr. Weber is an incredible asset for our district and community. She’s not only an expert in the field of education, she has a big heart for children,” Cordon said. “She cares deeply about every single one of her students at RHS, and I know she will bring that same passion to this role where she can support the growth of kids at all our schools.”
As Weber prepares for her new role, she expressed confidence and assuredness in her ability and direction for the position.
“When the district determined that reinstating a full-time Teaching & Learning Director would help improve student outcomes, the role seemed like a great match for me,” Weber said. “It provides me with the opportunity to expand my role within the district and help move our entire PK-12 system forward. I was excited to be approached to take it on. What I love about this new role is that I will be able to remain connected to RHS while also supporting the leaders of all other schools in our district.”
