DAYS CREEK — With the start of the school year under way for the Days Creek School District, the Wolves welcomed new interim superintendent Joe La Fountaine.
La Fountaine grew up in Winston and graduated from Douglas High School. After earning his degree from Western Oregon University, he taught at Winston Middle School for nine years before moving into an administrative role, spending 21 years total there. His journey through educational administration saw him move to Salem, where he worked as principal of Waldo Middle School and Jane Goodall Environmental Middle School.
He continued on to Ontario High School in a similar role before moving to Portland to serve as principal of Sitton Elementary. Two years later, he was hired as senior director of federally funded programs by Portland Public Schools to oversee 24 Title I schools and federal programming within the Portland Metro area.
He retired from Portland Public Schools in June 2020 after 37 years in education.
La Fountaine’s work experience specializes in supporting Title I schools because he benefited from being educated at them himself. He said he’s excited about returning to Douglas County because he was raised alongside his three siblings in a federal housing project in Winston, where he found support in the community.
He said his mother never drove but when he and his brother joined sports programs, she never missed a game because other parents in the community would provide her with rides to events.
“I didn’t appreciate it when I was younger but as I grew older, I came to appreciate the fact that it was kind of that old cliché of the community raising the child,” La Fountaine said. “So as I graduated from college, I made a professional determination to return to Winston to serve the community so that’s why I came back to Winston (Middle School).”
La Fountaine said the drive that kept him in education for so long lies in supporting positive student outcomes. He said, “it’s just spiritual to be able to be a part of their dream as they’re making it,” and that he is eager to return to working with students because post-retirement, he worked away from students.
“I determined that I would go back to work in schools but it had to be in a school where I got to work with kids, because when I retired, I was just a central office guy and I had been for six years and I wasn’t working with kids anymore,” La Fountaine said. “I was working but I wasn’t working with students and that’s really the whole reason I got into it. I don’t think anybody with any wisdom goes into education to be an administrator, they go into it to work with students and to try to make a difference.”
School board member Clint Thompson said despite not having much time to get to know La Fountaine, he feels optimistic about the upcoming school year and the work that will be accomplished at the school by teachers, administrators and the school board.
“The school has done really well up until this point and so I’m really looking forward to working with Joe to kind of continue on a lot of the really good stuff that we have going,” Thompson said. “He’s got some great ideas for expanding and I think he’s going to bring some good structure, some good accountability to the school. I’m looking forward to getting to know him better.”
La Fountaine said the Days Creek community has warmly welcomed him into the superintendent role, noting that the school’s K-12 structure allows the community to see the entire spectrum of education within a singular setting.
“It’s been fun and I think it’s going to continue to be,” La Fountaine said. “This community is warm and it’s loving and it’s united in many ways and so I think they’re excited about having the school back as the center of their community so that they can come here and enjoy each other’s company and see their kids’ growth.”
With classes in session for Days Creek, La Fountaine said being back in a school setting with excited students is what he looks forward to most out of the new academic year.
“Nothing matches working with students in a way that students build enthusiasm for what they’re doing and where they’re going so that’s what I’m really looking most forward to,” La Fountaine said.
