John Dunn has spent the last 40-plus years working with and for Roseburg and Douglas County. He served as mayor of Roseburg from 1981 to 1985 and currently serves on the board of the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority.
Dunn has been instrumental in keeping Roseburg’s water clean and safe and was recognized for the work by the Special District Association of Oregon.
“In the early '80s, we developed a regional sewer authority to take water treatment pressure off of the city,” Dunn said. “That initiative passed with 61% and stands as one of the highlights of my career.”
Each year the Special Districts Association of Oregon honors special districts and individuals whose accomplishments allow better service to the public and greatly contribute to the success of their special district.
"John Dunn has been on the Board of RUSA since March 1983 but I like to tell people John has been working to ensure that Roseburg provided quality wastewater treatment since before RUSA was formed," said Jim Baird, general manger for the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority. "John, with the help of other community members, lead the effort to form a regional wastewater treatment agency to secure the sustained growth of Roseburg and the surrounding area as well as improving the environmental quality of our community."
John Dunn was awarded the outstanding special district service award for his work with the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authorit during an annual awards banquet on Feb. 11 in Sunriver.
Dunn and his fellow board members supported the funding and construction of RUSA’s natural treatment system, a 340-acre advanced treatment system using natural systems to polish the treated wastewater from the regional treatment plant. The system is internationally awarded and recognized for the innovative use of natural systems to provide the highest quality water to return to the South Umpqua River, according to Baird.
“You get a little recognition sometimes, but the staff deserves all the credit,” said Dunn. “I think we are one of the best-kept secrets in the area.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
