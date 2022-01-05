Newborn Delaney Johnson, born at CHI Mercy Medical Center on Jan. 1, sleeps in the arms of her mother Kaitlyn Johnson and alongside sister Charlotte Johnson, 2, and father Tyler Johnson at their home in Green on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Kaitlyn Johnson and her husband Tyler Johnson pose for a photograph with their newborn daughter Delaney Johnson at their home in Green on Tuesday.
Charlotte Johnson got an early birthday present New Year’s morning: a brand new baby sister.
Two-year-old Charlotte and her parents, Tyler, 27, and Kaitlyn, 28, welcomed Delaney Mae Johnson to the world at 4:56 a.m. at CHI Mercy Medical Center, making Delaney the first baby born in Douglas County in 2022.
Delaney Mae weighed in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 21 inches long.
“She absolutely adores her sister,” Kaitlyn Johnson said of Charlotte. “She is very happy.”
The Johnsons induced labor on Dec. 30, but with other active labors at the hospital, Delaney’s birth was put on hold temporarily.
When reached by phone Sunday afternoon, Tyler Johnson was doing laundry in the garage and getting ready to watch football while his wife and newborn were catching up on their rest after a stressful night.
“I’m the cheerleader right now. They’re the star players,” Tyler Johnson joked. “I’m more like the waterboy.
“(Kaitlyn) flew right by it like a champ.”
The Johnsons are due to celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Jan. 17, mere weeks before Charlotte celebrates her third birthday on Feb. 6.
