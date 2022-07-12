Justin Helgren is the latest Umpqua Community College alum to receive an award for forestry at Oregon State University.
Helgren is the third UCC transfer student in three years to be recognized for skills in forestry. Ashley Backen and Wade Christian were the previous transfer students at OSU to be recognized for their talents.
Helgren was honored with the Harold Bowerman Leadership Award on July 1 for demonstrated leadership abilities, outstanding contribution to the forestry program, and participation in student club activities and collegiate programs.
“Many of our local students from UCC have gone on to OSU, the number one forestry program in the nation, according to the Center for World University Rankings. Most of them return to Douglas County or western Oregon to take one of the in-demand forestry jobs,” said Mark Buckbee, chair of the UCC Forestry Program Advisory Committee.
Helgren has taken a position as a forest engineer for Roseburg Forest Products.
“It is a tremendous opportunity to be able to come home and work for a company that cares so deeply about the community of Douglas County and couldn’t have picked a better place to work," Helgren said.
With the specter of fire season looming larger each year as massive droughts continue to plague the west coast, having individuals educated in proper forest management is becoming more and more important moving forward.
“What I’m most excited about in the field of forestry is the sustainability of this valuable resource," Helgren said. "Safe and effective forestry practices allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and promote a healthier and cleaner planet."
