A Roseburg juvenile was booked into the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center Monday night after he reportedly threatened his mother with a knife after she took away his gun.
Roseburg police received a call at 10 p.m. of a juvenile believed to be in possession of a stolen gun, according to a police report. His mother apparently saw the gun in his room and took it away. The boy responded by threatening his mother with a butcher knife and said "he would go get another gun and shoot her if she did not give the gun back."
The juvenile was lodged on suspicion of menacing, first-degree theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.