Kyle Kennon (right) and Katelyn Fanning, who work with Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg, attempt to identify dog breeds during the dog identification contest Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The Douglas County K-9 Crew 4-H Club hosted its annual dog identification contest Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with dozens of people strolling through the Exhibit Building to try and identify the nearly 80 dogs on display.
“We have a gaggle of dogs here,” said Katie MacDonald, who has organized the yearly event for nearly 30 years. “It gives them a chance to see some breeds that they’ve never seen before.”
Some of the dogs were tiny, not even standing a foot above the floor, while others were massive, with some of the largest weighing in at close to 200 pounds.
Jamie and Jim Taylor brought their Great Dane, Hank, who weighs 193 pounds.
“I think it’s super important,” Jamie Taylor said. “The 4-H kids work hard all year, and it’s super important to them. We want to support that.”
Members of the community, including children in 4-H and those who were simply interested, came to try their hand at determining the dog breeds on display.
Kyle Kennon and Katelyn Fanning, who work with Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg, were invited to the event in order to get more experience with unfamiliar dog breeds.
“It’ll be nice to actually learn the names of these purebreds,” Kennon said. “I’ve seen some that I’ve seen around, but I just don’t know the names. It’s going to be very beneficial.”
After the event took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MacDonald was thrilled that it came back, allowing her put smiles on the faces of not just humans, but dogs as well.
“This is like my second Christmas,” MacDonald said. “I love this so much.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
