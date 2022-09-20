A group of 145 dog lovers and supporters of local law enforcement came together Saturday for a tri-tip dinner and to watch K-9 officers perform a series of attacks and protection scenarios on the grounds of the Melrose Vineyard.
The Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9s Programs hosted the event to raise funds and bring awareness to its program. These funds go to training, housing, purchasing and equipping law enforcement K-9 units.
“We also help retrofit any vehicles that are not dog-ready,” said Rosemarie Wess, board chair for the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9s Programs.
With etched wine glasses awaiting each paying guest, friends and couples gather around uniformed officers from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and the Winston Police Department to speak with the handlers and get up close to the K-9 officers.
“It’s such a good community event and I have so much respect for law enforcement,” said Martie Clausen of Winston. “I have been coming for years and it doesn’t hurt that this is a tax write-off.”
Debbie Hill attended the event for the first time. “The K-9s in law enforcement are just so important," she said.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brad O’Dell, was the master of ceremonies for the event. He expressed his happiness to be able to give back to the event.
“It’s just such a great cause and this group of volunteers really takes care of the dogs," O'Dell said.
Most years all proceeds go to the fund which trains and cares for the K-9s, but this year a little something different is going on.
“We are going to try and raise funds for a really nice memorial for the Roseburg K-9 units,” said O’Dell. “Last year we lost our K-9, Grim.”
Beginning his work with K-9s 15 years ago, sheriff's deputy Oscar Rosas brings experience and tenderness to his work with his K-9 partner Eros. “I’ve always liked dogs and working with them and what that brings to our department.”
Late summer lilies and ornamental trees set a scene for sipping wine and watching demonstrations of K-9 officers at work as the community settled in for the evening's events.
Decoy actors played attackers and escaping perpetrators, which allowed the K-9 officers the opportunity to show their stuff and give an example of what this group works so hard to fund and support.
“We live with these dogs 24/7,” said deputy Brandon Black, who's been working with K-9 Zorro for three and a half years.
With a kennel at their homes the handlers are under pressure to keep their K-9s healthy and happy. If an officer is sick then two staffed officer positions are out for the day.
“We are just so glad to be doing this (event) after the pandemic,” said Koree Tate, vice-chair for the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9s Programs.
As the handlers and K-9s went out into the field small crowds began to gather around in preparation for the evening's demonstrations.
“To tell you the truth, I am just here to see the dogs,” said Monte McDonald, a volunteer on the set-up crew. “They are so great.”
