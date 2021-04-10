John Seward regularly takes his neighbor's golden labrador retriever Peyton for an afternoon stroll around Stewart Park.
"It's good for him to get some exercise, and it's good for me, too," Seward said of the 6-year-old Peyton.
Except for Tuesday, when a leisurely jaunt along the South Umpqua River turned out to be anything but a walk in the park.
Seward said as the two were walking along the bike path near the Fir Grove soccer fields, Peyton decided to stroll down the hillside to the South Umpqua River below.
The problem was that after a few feet, that adventure led to a roughly 8 foot drop into the river.
"I didn't see him jump in," Seward said. "I went to look for him, and there he was paddling around. He kept trying to get back up the bank, but he couldn't."
Instead, Peyton was standing in the river atop a rock shelf near the bank. Seward surveyed the situation, ditched his shoes and worked his way down the embankment toward Peyton. Once he reached the dog, he put on Peyton's leash and attempted the lead the 100-pound canine back up to dry land.
"His collar slipped off his neck and I'm thinking, 'this isn't good,'" Seward said with a laugh.
Seward said his attempts to help push the massive pup up the embankment also failed. So there he was, shin-deep in the river with a soaking wet dog and no clear way back up to the bike path.
So, Seward swallowed his pride, grabbed his cell phone and called the Roseburg Police Department's non-emergency number, explaining his situation to the dispatcher.
"She wasn't laughing at me, at least not overtly," he joked.
Shortly after, Roseburg K-9 Sgt. Ryan Dingman arrived and took a look at the precarious situation.
"It's a gradual bank, but then it drops off pretty steep," Dingman said. After a few minutes, Dingman reached out to Roseburg K-9 officer Chris Bonebrake, who arrived shortly after with a 20-foot leash and harness.
The harness was tossed down the bank to Seward, who was able to collar Peyton, and then Bonebrake and Dingman were able to pull both man and dog up onto flat ground.
Now that both had been rescued, there was still one matter of business: Seward explaining to Peyton's owners what had happened.
"I just started laughing," Peyton's owner Duane Rose said. "Once we got done laughing, we wanted to make sure (Seward) wasn't hurt trying to lift that dog.
"We're just appreciative of the officers that helped out and are happy to have them in our city," Rose said.
Seward and Rose have been neighbors in the Hucrest area for years, and that, while eventful, he was thankful Tuesday's adventure came with a happy ending.
"It's not how I wanted to get my 15 minutes of fame," he said, "but there are worse ways.
"The dog had a good time, though."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.