CANYONVILLE — Canyonville is going to the dogs.
The school campus in the center of town will be the new home of Bergin University of Canine Studies and its nonprofit Paws for Purple Hearts, according to the school’s Development Associate Shelby Snead.
Bergin University is currently located in Penngrove, Calif., but is relocating because of concerns with the water board and the habitat of the tiger salamander, according to Snead. She added the school hopes to open its doors in Canyonville in June 2023.
Officials in Canyonville say they’re excited for the school to open.
“Anytime you get a new business or adventure coming into town it is a plus,” Canyonville Mayor Jake Young said. “But to have Canyonville Christian Academy school filled with this kind of adventure is really going to be a good thing for the area.”
Bergin University will offer associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The school is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools.
Paws for Purple Hearts, a nonprofit run by the school, helps connect veterans and servicemen with dogs that can help people who are facing mobility issues and trauma-related conditions.
“We have a national client services manager that reviews online applications,” Snead said. “Typically, the VA tells veterans about this program if they feel it could be beneficial.”
Bergin University was founded by Bonnie Bergin, who continues to be the president of the school. The school was founded in 1991, but renamed in 2007.
“We decided to stay on the West Coast,” Snead said. “This Canyonville property was already properly zoned and would be able to fulfill Bonnie Bergin’s plan for the college.”
The campus was home to Canyonville Academy, previously known as Canyonville Christian Academy and Canyonville Bible Academy, which is in the process of relocating. Before Canyonville Academy sold the property, its leaders met with city officials.
“Basically, the city’s only real concern was parking at the boys dormitory,” Young said, “but because they are buying the entire campus, even with students staying in the dorms, there will be plenty of parking around the school.”
Canyonville Academy, a private Christian high school, notified the public in September that it would be relocating because it was difficult for international students to get visas, it was hard to attract students due to Portland’s negative international publicity and to attract a larger base of American students to help the school financially.
“Most of the property has been purchased by a notable nonprofit that works with military veterans facing mobility and trauma-related challenges,” a Facebook post, signed by “The Canyonville Academy Board,” said. “We believe the organization will make great use of the facility and will be a tremendous addition to the Canyonville community.”
Young couldn’t agree more. “I’m excited to see how this turns out,” he said. “I think this is a great deal for the buildings, but also it’s great what they do with the dogs and the usefulness of the work that they do for the veterans and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.