An impressive display of athleticism and crime-fighting tactics were on display Sunday at the Douglas County Speedway, as the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 programs hosted their 7th “Unleashed” event, nine K-9 teams used the opportunity to show off the skills they use on the streets every day.
To the delight of a crowd, the K-9 officers and their human handlers performed live-action skills that included searches, captures, vehicle pursuits and what happens when suspects resist being arrested.
During the hour-long event, three teams from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, one from the Reedsport Police Department, one from the Winston Police Department and one from the Roseburg Police Department, along with three teams from the Springfield Police Department, took turns demonstrating everything from routine and high-risk traffic stops to sniffing out drugs.
While the K-9 officers took turns showing off their skills, Lt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared facts with the crowd.
“These dogs are members of our family and a powerful crime-fighting tool for our communities,” O’Dell said. “The K-9 officers live with their handlers 24/7.”
When they aren’t busy busting crime, O’Dell said they simply enjoy their days just being dogs.
Sunday’s event was an opportunity to show the community how these furry officers serve and protect. The cost-free event was also a way to raise awareness and served as part of ongoing fundraising efforts.
Ten years ago, the volunteer group Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 programs was formed to provide economic support for Douglas County’s K-9 programs. According to board member Koree Tate, the group has raised about $100,000 over the past decade.
“The program costs a lot of money to run,” Tate said.
While local law enforcement budgets do have some funds available to help support their programs, Tate says it’s not enough to cover the entire cost.
“It takes about $60,000 per dog to get fully up and running,” Tate said. “The amount includes the cost of a dog, which is about $12,000. Other costs include training, housing, routine care and having vehicles retrofitted for four-legged officers.”
During the event, the group sold 10th-anniversary commemorative T-shirts, along with stadium blankets and stuffed animal dogs resembling the real K-9 officers.
Most of the K-9s are German shepherds or Belgian Malinois, except for Trapper. The springer spaniel, who works on the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, is well-known for sniffing out hundreds of pounds of drugs during his seven-year stint on the force.
Most of the K-9 officers are also male, with the exception of Penny. A member of the Reedsport Police force, she is a dual-trained dog used for patrol and narcotics detection.
After the event, the crowd was invited to come out of the stands and onto the track where they could get up close and personal with the dogs. Within a matter of minutes, the intimidating takedown artists transformed into family-friendly pets.
Nord, the Springfield Police Department’s large 86-pound potentially lethal weapon that responds to commands given in Czech, went from a barking, snarling beast to a kind, slobbery — yet shedding — soul who insisted on a friendly pet. And Zoro, a sheriff’s office K-9, was caught stealing kisses from little kids.
“This event is more than just a fundraiser,” Odell said. “It’s really for the community.”
For upcoming fundraising events and more information, check out www.uvk9.org or the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 Programs Facebook page, or call 541-492-6838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.