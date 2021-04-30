A Peru, Kansas, man was been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of rape, sex abuse and sodomy Wednesday.
Jobin Tanner Reed, 37, formerly of Roseburg, is accused of committing sex crimes against a juvenile female younger than 14 years old between May 1, 2015, and June 7, 2019, according to Douglas County Circuit Court records.
A formal indictment was filed against Reed on March 4, accusing the man of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Rape and sodomy in the first degree are Class A felonies and first-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony. All fall under Oregon's Measure 11 minimum sentencing guidelines.
On the same day the indictment was filed, Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge issued a warrant for Reed's arrest. Reed was returned to Douglas County custody after being located in Peru, a community of 139 people in the southeastern corner of Kansas.
Reed was formally arraigned Thursday and his bail was set at $750,000. A plea hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
For a Community so Deeply seated with Absolutely So many QAnon Nut Jobs. Sure seems like Douglas County is Ground Zero for Phedos.!!! And so many are Locally Home Grown Phedos too.
