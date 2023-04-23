RIDDLE — Alice Carlson is determined to keep her brother’s memory alive, even though it’s been more than a decade since he was shot and killed during a dispute with his neighbor.
Her brother, Ben Walker, was the last of four children born to Merle and Alvin Walker. The Walker clan attended Riddle High School and Merle served as valedictorian of the class of 1936 — which consisted of her and one other student.
That wasn’t her only claim to fame. Merle Walker’s great-grandfather was William Hamilton Riddle, who is credited with bringing his family across the country in a covered wagon in 1851 and settling in the area.
Walker grew up in Riddle, where he played basketball and baseball, the French horn in the band and won several awards in science. He graduated from Riddle High School in 1966 and went off to Oregon State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies.
However, before attaining his degree, he served two years in the Army and worked a number of jobs. Walker eventually moved to New Mexico, where he worked for a governmental agency that monitored nuclear waste.
Walker loved the outdoors. He hiked and backpacked through much of the western United States and worked as a rafting guide on the Colorado River. In his obituary, Walker was described as a “voracious reader” whose interests included scientific and health research, sports, music and literature. Walker was also “a magnet for animals and small children,” the obituary noted.
Walker maintained close friendships with many of his high school friends, but most of all he loved spending time with family.
Carlson was 3 ½ years older than Walker and said the two were “very close.” She was a constant presence at her brother’s sporting events, cheering him on. Carlson attended the University of Oregon and the two would often get together to chat while Walker was a student at OSU.
Carlson also visited her brother several times when he lived in New Mexico. After Walker retired, he spent winters in New Mexico and summers in Riddle. In 2008, he moved back to Oregon for good.
NeighborsTensions between Walker and Anthony Larry McOwen had been building for years.
The land that McOwen lived on had been part of a homestead the Riddle/Walker family owned since the 1860s. However, decades ago Alice Carlson’s grandfather wanted a survey of their property but didn’t have money to pay for it, so he gave the surveyor 2 acres as payment — a tiny sliver of the roughly 70 acres the family owns out there.
McOwen bought those 2 acres from the surveyor in 1990, a narrow strip of land that crosses a hill and a Bureau of Land Management road.
“I mean it’s just useless property, there’s practically nothing on it,” Carlson said.
But for McOwen, it was home. Over the years, he built a cabin and brought in an old bus to live in completely off grid. By all accounts, McOwen was a “hermit” who didn’t like people, only animals. He was less than thrilled when Walker moved onto property less than a mile away.
“This just drove Tony nuts because he had had free rein of the property for years,” Carlson said. “He and Ben did not do well after a while.”
Things got so bad that McOwen started threatening to kill Walker, Carlson said. One time Walker recorded McOwen making such a threat and took the recording to police, but nothing came of it, she said.
In hindsight, Carlson and her family probably should have paid more attention to those warning signs, she said. “There was kind of a history building up to this, but I don’t think that we took it as seriously as we should have.”
Tensions boil over
On the day of the shooting — Sept. 29, 2010, a Wednesday — a crew had sprayed pesticide around McOwen’s property and he apparently blamed Walker for it.
At the time, Walker was 62 and McOwen 52; he is now 65.
McOwen told authorities that Walker approached his property that morning and “words were exchanged.” Walker later came back to confront McOwen, this time carrying a shovel. McOwen said Walker swung the shovel at him, clipping him near his left temple.
McOwen grabbed his gun and shot Walker multiple times in the chest and left arm. After the shooting, McOwen tried to move the body but it was too heavy. He covered the body with a black plastic tarp and some firewood and left it on a hillside off Cow Creek Road near milepost 7.
McOwen went to the home of his neighbors and told them what he had done.
“This is really bad. I really (messed) up this time. I’m gonna go to jail or to prison for the rest of my life,” he blurted out. “I’ve shot him six times.”
The neighbors called 911 and reported the shooting and McOwen was arrested.
Carlson remembers going shopping at Fred Myers that day. When she got home there was a message on her answering machine from the sheriff’s office, telling her she needed to call them. When she did call, she was told they needed to speak to her in person.
“I was getting a really bad feeling,” she said.
Later there was a knock on her door. Carlson learned her brother was dead.
It took several days for authorities to perform an autopsy on Walker and release his body to the family. It was cremated and placed in the family gravesite in the Riddle Cemetery.
The family held a gravesite service for Walker. It didn’t make sense to bring flowers to the gravesite, they figured. What could they do to honor his life? What would be meaningful?
Carlson and other family members decided to pitch in money for a fund to help Riddle High School graduates pay for college. Soon his friends caught wind of the idea and started kicking in money. The Ben Walker Scholarship Fund was born.
“It just grew from there,” Carlson said.
Plea deal
McOwen was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty.
The case dragged on, with weeks turning into months. Finally, in March 2012, a plea agreement was struck. McOwen pleaded guilty to manslaughter, as well as unlawful use of a weapon and manufacturing marijuana.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with credit for time served.
In April 2012, McOwen was transported to Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem, where he remains today. His earliest release date is Sept. 27, 2024, which includes time off for good behavior.
Carlson said her family was disappointed by the plea deal.
“My family was very upset with the idea that he would come back and we would have to deal with him in 15 years,” she said. “Nothing would’ve changed.”
At McOwen’s sentencing hearing, Carlson spoke directly to her brother’s killer.
“I told him that I hoped he got help and hoped he took the opportunity in prison to change the way he looked at the world,” she said. “He’s a very, very sad person.”
Not done yet
It was her lawyer’s idea, Carlson said, to file a wrongful death lawsuit against McOwen. In September 2012 she did so, even though he was in prison and by all accounts penniless.
“I know it seems really ridiculous to sue somebody who had no money,” she said. “I never expected or wanted any money from him, I just wanted him gone. I wanted not to ever have to deal with him again and this was the best way we could come up with.”
Her attorney came up with the amount they sought — $851,720. To this day she doesn’t know exactly how he settled on that number.
“My God, I have no idea,” Carlson said. “My lawyer just asked for it. He said ‘let’s go high so he’ll never bother you again.’ I knew he had nothing. And I have no intention of bothering him when he gets out; I just don’t want him to bother me.”
McOwen didn’t respond to the lawsuit and Carlson was awarded the money, plus 9% interest per year. She has yet to see any of it.
“I’m sure he has no money after 13 years in prison,” she said.
Yet the legal maneuvers did accomplish something. The judgement placed a lien on McOwen’s possessions, including the 2 acres he had bought in 1990.
In November 2013, the property was sold at auction. Carlson submitted the winning bid of $50,000, which because of the lien went back to her. The family homestead was made whole again.
The judgement against McOwen was good for 10 years; last April, Carlson had it extended another decade. And in February of this year, she created a living trust, which authorizes an assignee to collect the judgement against McOwen.
Honoring his memory
Mike Goza knew Walker about as well as anyone. Gaza moved to Riddle in 1963 and he and Walker quickly clicked. The two attended Riddle High School and Oregon State University together and remained friends until Walker’s death.
Like Walker, Goza, his wife and two daughters love the outdoors. Walker joined them on countless hiking and boating trips.
“He never married, but essentially adopted us as his family,” Goza said. “Our kids adored him as a kind and fascinating uncle.”
Goza and his wife have donated to the scholarship fund since its inception. He considers it a meaningful way to remember his dear friend.
“In its way, it makes me feel that Ben is still with us,” he said.
The scholarships are renewable every year. To date, about $25,000 has been awarded to a dozen students.
“They were all kids who went to high school and we just gave them a leg up,” Carlson said. “I know we had a hard time paying for college, we certainly could’ve used some help.”
Alexandria Hanson won the first scholarship in 2011, shortly after graduating from Riddle High. She attended the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls before enrolling in the nursing program at Umpqua Community College. She got her AA degree there, then earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in 2017.
Hanson received about $1,500 each year she worked towards her degree and doubts she could have finished college, especially debt free, without the help.
“I didn’t qualify for financial aid and it was unrealistic for my parents to be able to pay for my college at the time,” she said. “It was nice that a local man’s legacy was able to live on through the support of local student’s education.”
This year’s scholarship will increase to $2,000.
“College is so expensive and we have the money just sitting there,” Carlson said. “It’s very rewarding. It’s one of the neatest things I’ve ever done.”
