Riding a bike from Washington to Arizona is no small task, and doing it in honor of your recently deceased grandfather adds an extra level of emotional endurance.
Now consider doing that bike ride for your grandfather and taking a similar route as Aldo Arrighi, Andrea Franzoni’s grandfather, took when he was transported from Seattle to Florence, Arizona, to be held in an internment camp during World War II.
“When I was little, I thought my grandpa was so boring telling the same stories over and over,” said Franzoni, “but after I turned 16, I realized all the things he had done and what an amazing man he was.”
As Franzoni passed through Roseburg on Tuesday, he experienced his first flat tire of the trip on Highway 99 just after stopping at Canyon Creek Bicycles for a tune-up and about two miles outside of town.
“My grandfather said the Americans treated him really well and he had great memories,” said Franzoni. “He even named his daughter, my mother, Florence.”
As Franzoni fixed his tire and grabbed a drink before repacking his supplies, he quipped about the flavored energy drink in his hand, “I will not miss this American garbage, but it was a gift so what can you do.”
Franzone was born and raised just 4 1/2 miles from La Garda, Italy. He spent some years backpacking in Asia, and felt it was time to try something new and to test himself.
“This trip is about putting emotion in motion and leaving my comfort zone,” said Franzoni. “I am just a normal guy who decided to do this and it has been amazing with so many experiences.”
More than just honoring his grandfather, this trip has brought his entire family together and created a focus on what family means.
“Before I left, my brother and I would fight all the time. He has addiction so we didn’t get along,” said Franzoni. “But now, when we talk, he tells me he misses me. This has brought everyone together.”
Franzoni tightened up the straps holding his gear and double-checked the sprocket before straddling his steel steed. “Being a mechanic is not my area of expertise, but I try to be a good one.”
With a huge smile and a firm handshake, Franzoni peddled away south toward his host house for the night on Dodson Street in the Green District. Two hundred yards down the road, he stopped again to make some adjustments.
Franzoni is riding a custom-built bike that was largely designed from the ground up minus the main drive which came from his practice bike back in Italy and a pair of riding handlebars gifted to him by his host in Eugene.
His full route is nearly 2,000 miles and is planned to end on Oct. 11 in Florence, Arizona. Franzoni is averaging about 31 miles a day.
