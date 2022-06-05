The Koi and Water Garden Society is hosting its annual Local Pond Tour on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ticket holders will visit more than half a dozen ponds — all with live Koi. These ponds range from tiny ponds tucked into small gardens to huge newly built and designed full habitats. The first pond visited will have Koi for sale.
“I got involved with ponds back in the 70s,” said Melton Hefner, co-president of the Koi and Water Garden Club. “It is a labor of passion.”
Koi ponds come in all sizes, shapes and landscapes. This hobby can become a lifetime of involvement for those who find joy in Koi.
“First, I had a small store-built pond and heard about one of these tours,” said Hefner. “After the tour, I went home and started digging and I haven’t stopped since, there is just so much you can do to build them up or change them around.”
Hefner also uses his skills to help people in the community restore their ponds.
“A lot of people are buying homes with ponds or building them themselves with no idea the work that is involved,” said Hefner. “I go and clean them up or clean them out and sometimes keep the Koi left behind as partial payment." This is a non-club-related activity that Hefner charges for.
Building a Koi pond starts from the ground up and can take on the personality of its owner.
“We recommend starting with a good liner," Jim Daniels, a member and past president of the Koi and Water Gardens Club, said. "But we also recommend using recycled carpet under the liner to prevent any rocks or nails or anything from poking a hole in the liner.”
Some hobbies are for everyone instantly and some are more involved and take care, patience and perseverance to become good at. Koi ponds fall into the latter category.
Meeting once a month at a local pond for a potluck and discussion, the members of the Koi and Water Garden Club encourage anyone with some interest to join up for the first year free of charge to see if it is something an individual might truly want to be involved.
For more information about the event or for information on becoming part of the Oregon Koi and Water Garden Society, please contact the program director, Jim Daniels, at 541-671-5341.
