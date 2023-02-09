GLENDALE — Pittsburgh-based manufacturing company Koppers Utility and Industrial Products purchased a 70-acre property in Glendale and will be opening a manufacturing plant at the location to produce wood products and chemicals used for wood treatment.
Kevin Washington, the vice president of external relations at Koppers, said the property — which, according to Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, was a former Swanson Group sawmill — will have to undergo improvements to bring the manufacturing plant up to speed.
“Most of 2023 will be spent in that preliminary stage,” Washington said. “But by the time it becomes fully operational, we can expect to have a few dozen jobs there.”
The Douglas County Industrial Development Board awarded Koppers with a $321,000 grant to go toward rail improvements on the property. Washington said the improvements will focus on the rail spurs used for distribution from the site itself, not the main rail lines.
The grant application filed by Koppers said they expect to create between 30 and 50 full-time manufacturing jobs, as well as 50 part-time contracting jobs.
U.S. Census records from 2021, the most recent year with available data, showed Glendale had an unemployment rate of 10.7%.
“I think it’s going to be good, for the community and county as a whole,” said Boice.
Washington said Koppers decided to open the west coast plant in order to better serve the company’s customers in the western United States and Canada.
“We have been very grateful for Boice and other county officials for their help in setting this up,” Washington said. “We feel like we’ve gotten great support from the community here.”
In the past, Koppers manufacturing plants have been involved in chemical contamination of the surrounding environment, including a plant in Oroville, California, that was designated as a superfund site in September 1984. Superfund sites are polluted locations identified by the Environmental Protection Agency as requiring a long-term response to clean hazardous contamination.
The EPA’s online records of the Koppers superfund site in Oroville said “chemical fires, wood treatment operations, product and chemical handling methods, and wastewater handling procedures contaminated soil on-property, and groundwater both on and off-property.”
EPA records show that by 2006, the site was again ready for “all reasonably anticipated future land usage.”
Washington said it was important to distinguish between the Koppers of the past, and the Koppers of today, as the company has changed ownership multiple times since the late 1980s. He also said the company has strong protections in place to prevent accidents and pollution.
“Koppers has what we call ‘zero-harm’ protocols,” Washington said. “We have a company philosophy of focusing on people, planet and performance. It’s not aspirational, it’s operational for us … We have a robust collection of protocols and procedures to prevent accidents from happening.”
Koppers, Washington said, wants the manufacturing plant to be a long-term investment, and that they plan on being good neighbors in the Glendale community.
“We’re always excited to be in the communities where we have our facilities,” Washington said. “We don’t just want to operate there, we want to engage with the community. In the locations where we have our plants, we like to engage in long-term investment. There’s no time horizon for this site.”
