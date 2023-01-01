MYRTLE CREEK — Kiya Speckman had recently gotten her driver’s license and was bragging to her brother about the Subaru Turbo WRX manual that she was going to have before him. At the time she was 16, and set to receive settlement money from an auto accident she had suffered earlier in the year.
Then tragedy struck and the families lives and an entire community were changed forever.
On Aug. 16, three Myrtle Creek youths were killed in an automobile crash in the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road near Riddle. Janeva Hodgson, 20, and her 17-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson did not survive the crash. Neither did Kiya.
The driver of the vehicle, Uriah Carleton, 21, was transferred to an out-of-area hospital where he was subsequently charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter.
In the months that followed, a community pulled together and friends and family honored their lost children with a celebration of life at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek.
While Kiya’s family members could spend their energy being bitter about her loss, they’re turning it around for positivity’s sake.
Her brother, Preston Rogers, had been rebuilding Subarus for a few years after starting with bicycle repair at 12 or 13 years old. When Kiya’s settlement came to the family, Preston Rogers put down the hammer and picked up an abandoned Subaru Turbo WRX.
“Preston had been working on the house for us, putting up siding, he basically built the home we live in,” said Kittie Rogers, mother of Preston and Kiya. “But since he started working on Kiya’s car he has been pretty focused on that.”
Preston Rogers and a friend noticed a Subaru on Interstate 5 with an orange tag in the window and did some investigation.
“We waited until it got towed, then we had to wait 30 more days to see if anyone claimed it before we could buy it from the yard,” said Preston Rogers. “I have had it sitting out here as I got work going on it.”
So far, Preston has put in new windows, which had been broken out during its abandonment, and all new interior due to the water damage from no windows.
“We also replaced the rims and rotors,” said Preston Rogers. “I wonder how much they got for them.”
Preston Rogers is part of an unofficial Subaru Club in the Myrtle Creek area and has personally rebuilt and restored five of these cars, with help only from Youtube videos and a love of working on these cars.
“I would love to go to school and learn to be a mechanic, but Subaru shops are in Eugene and Medford and I have a one-year-old daughter and my family is here,’ said Preston Rogers,” so it is hard.”
“We have our good days and our bad days,” said Kittie Rogers. “None of these kids had many opportunities. I don’t know when Preston stepped into the fatherly role, but he just kinda has. He is really an amazing young man.”
Having built a Subaru for his buddy and his buddy’s girlfriend, as well as for his father and for himself in the past, rebuilding this one for his little sister is a labor of love.
“It might be hard, but I don’t care,” said Preston, “she just always wanted a Subaru.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
