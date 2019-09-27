Winners of the 2019 Land of Umpqua Amateur Photo Contest have been announced by the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management and the Umpqua National Forest.
The contest helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and National Trail Act.
Photos were grouped into four themes; fall colors, water, waterfalls and wilderness, wildlife along trails and in the wilderness, and pets on trail.
Here are the winners:
Fall colors on public lands
1. Tiffni Curley, Roseburg
2. Kevin Berhardt, Roseburg
3. Jane Brown, Umpqua
Wildlife along trails and in the wilderness
1. Lindsay Somers, Roseburg
2. Lindsay Somers, Roseburg
3. Tracy Moulden, Myrtle Creek
Water, waterfalls and wilderness
1. Richard Krieger, Ashland
2. Amy Egli, Toketee
3. Shanti Rail-Chatfield, Oakland
Pets on trail
1. Cheri Knott, Roseburg
2. Lindsay Somers, Roseburg
3. Kevin Berhardt, Roseburg.
