After reassessing the conditions at Broken Arrow Campground on the south end of Diamond Lake, a spokesperson for Umpqua National Forest says all campsites are now set to open for reservations on June 17.
This year, the late snowfall has led to weeks-long delays for campers who are eager to visit all sites in the Diamond Lake area. Crews have been working to ensure that the water and other amenities offered at the Diamond Lake and Broken Arrow campgrounds are ready, but the snowpack delayed their work. They originally expected that June 10 would be opening day for both sites, but now they’ve had to extend that date by an additional week for Broken Arrow.
“We are working to open our campgrounds as quickly as possible realizing what an important part of summer adventures and vacations those campgrounds are for our camping visitors,” Chris Bentley said in a news release.
Bentley said all reservations for days before June 17 will be refunded.
For those looking for alternatives to Broken Arrow Campground while waiting for reservations to be available, Bentley provided a list of campgrounds in the Diamond Lake Ranger District that are now open either for reservation or first-come, first-serve camping:
Poole Creek Campground; day-use boat ramp for $5 per day, with group site options available
East Lemolo Campground; small boat ramp with no dock
Inlet Campground
Bunker Hill Campground
Toketee Lake Campground; small boat ramp with no dock, with group site options available
South Shore; day-use area with boat ramp facilities but no dock, $5 day-use fee
North End; day-use boat ramp for $5 per day
Clearwater Falls Campground; first-come, first-served all year.
