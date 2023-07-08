Acoustic guitar and the distinctive scent of lavender were palpable Friday morning as vendors sold preserves, pottery, yarn, slushies and more to families and folks wandering through u-pick fields buzzing with bees.
The sixth annual Lavender Festival and Farm Tour kicked off Friday, playing host to over 65 different vendors at Growing Miracles Lavender Garden in Roseburg. The festival runs until Sunday and offers events such as Yoga in the Lavender, Fido Field Trips facilitated through Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, live music and demonstrations of lavender processing machines and essential oil distillations all day throughout the festival.
Established in 2016, the 80-acre Growing Miracles Lavender Garden property houses two acres of lavender fields with over 25 different varieties totaling around 5,000 plants. The rest of the property is occupied by hazelnut orchards.
Keri Kovach Roid, owner of Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, said she enjoys hosting the Lavender Festival annually because of the joy she sees attendees experiencing.
“It’s so family friendly. Mostly everyone’s happy. They’re enjoying themselves, they’re just smiling and wandering around and doing things as a group,” Kovach Roid said. “It’s like they’re doing something for themselves, so that’s our favorite part.”
Arnold Jones decided to stop by the Lavender Festival with his wife Friday to check out the vendors and stock up on some specialty items. He said the morning’s cooler weather was a welcome break from the summer heat and that the event reminded him of a flea market with many vendor options and a relaxed environment for visitors to soak in.
“We’re getting some honey, some blueberry, some lavender, some blackberry,” Jones said while sitting at a table underneath the shade of a hazelnut tree. “That stuff is good and goes great on pancakes.”
Additional activities include u-pick lavender fields and food vendors. Proceeds support vendors and Growing Miracles Lavender Garden and recommended parking donations go toward Douglas High School’s FFA.
Sara Gravens and her poodle Eliza made the trip down to Roseburg from Portland to join her parents at the Lavender Festival. She picked up some dog biscuits for Eliza, some jam she said she couldn’t resist and kept a running list of yarn she wanted to purchase.
“I just like these small town, low-key, relaxing sort of events rather than it being really hyped up energy. It’s something you get more when you’re out in the country than when you’re in the big city, so it’s a nice little break,” Gravens said about her experience attending events in Portland compared to the Lavender Festival. “It’s relaxing. How are you supposed to be anxious when you literally have lavender everywhere?”
For Kovach Roid, each year is an opportunity to bring the community together for a fun and engaging event.
“When we started this, our goal was never for this to be just about us, so we invite other lavender farms to participate with the goal being that someday, those other farms would open on the same weekend so we’ll have a Douglas County destination,” Kovach Roid said. “That’s starting to happen.”
Leashed pets are welcome to the event. The festival is held at 508 Lower Garden Valley Road until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
