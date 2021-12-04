A young girl clings to the side of a shopping cart, admiring the collection of Christmas decorations she had picked out for her foster family.
Accompanied by two representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the girl giggled and struggled to think of what other gifts she could still purchase for her family.
Everything from ornaments to remote control cars, dinosaur action figures to cookware were on the menu as law enforcement officers from nine agencies in Douglas County joined 29 foster children for the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning at the Roseburg Walmart.
Nearly 40 officers from the police departments of Roseburg, Winston, Sutherlin and Myrtle Creek, the Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Parole and Probation, Douglas County Community Corrections and the Cow Creek Tribal Police participated in the shopping spree for the kids Saturday morning.
“It’s an opportunity to have an interaction with these kids that’s positive,” Roseburg Police Department Cpt. Jeremy Sanders said. “It’s just one-on-one, getting to talk about things.”
The Walmart toy department had a steady law enforcement presence as the kids picked out their presents. Due to a number of donations from area residents and businesses, each child had $80 credit through a store gift card to pick out various gifts for their foster families.
Robin Ashley, an officer with the department of Parole and Probation for 26 years, said she wished she could do this every month.
“It’s just a thrill to get together with the kiddos and see their eyes light up and do something that’s beneficial to them,” Ashley said. “It’s a great reminder of why we’re in this profession and how we can serve the community.”
Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein was keeping a ledger of the purchases by the foster child he was escorting, letting the child know how much they had left to spend.
“To be able to give back to these kids is simply amazing,” Klopfenstein said. “We’re able to be in a good place in live and to be able to give a hand up, it’s very rewarding.”
Most of the officers agreed that at first, when they met their foster child, there was a sense of trepidation when the child saw an officer in uniform.
“There is a little apprehension at the beginning, and as we move along, by the time we’re done we’re good pals,” said Lt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a great way to get to interact with the kids.
“We’re here to help. It’s about bringing smiles to these kids’ faces, and letting them know they don’t have to be afraid of us.”
Once the children finished their shopping, everything was paid for with their allotted gift card and, in some cases, additional donations from anonymous shoppers. From there, the kids went to the gift wrapping area, where they were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus and given their own present as well as a stocking stuffed with Christmas goodies.
Perhaps the most unique basket in the checkout line belonged to 7-year-old Jace, who made sure to get a 3-pound smoked cow femur for his American bulldog, Harley.
When asked what he had picked out for himself, Jace said, “Nothing. I forgot.”
By the time Jace got to have his chat with Santa, there was a little something extra to put under his Christmas tree.
