The Roseburg Fire Department responded to two different landscape-related fires before noon on Tuesday, after a lawn mower caught on fire at Roseburg High School and weeding with a blow torch got out of hand at Pro Motors on Northeast Stephens Street.
A lawn mower caught on fire while a district employee was mowing the practice field behind Roseburg High School around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The fire burned a section of grass and sent a visible plume of smoke into the air.
The Roseburg Fire Department and the Douglas Forest Protective association responded to the fire and extinguished it. No one was injured, and no buildings were threatened by the flames.
“Lawn mowers are typical of mechanical failures,” said Merrill Gonterman, assistant chief of operations at the Roseburg Fire Department.
Gonterman said the small fire was notable for its tall plume of smoke, likely caused by burning fuels and hydraulic fluids.
Some smoke got into the nearby Career and Technical Education Building, and firefighters used welding hood fans and a room fan to air it out.
The lawn mower is considered a total loss by the school district.
“That one was a 1990s model, so it was a good 20 to 25 years old,” said Tracy Grauf, facilities director for Roseburg Public Schools.
Grauf said the district’s lawn mowers are well maintained, so he doesn’t think its age put it at greater risk of fire. He said it was too burnt to investigate what may have sparked it.
In total, Grauf estimated the fire burned approximately 600 square feet of grass.
As soon as the lawn mower was put out, shortly after 11 a.m., the Roseburg Fire Department responded to what was first reported as a vehicle fire outside Pro Motors on Northeast Stephens Street.
The crew arrived to learn it was not a vehicle fire, but some sage brush that caught on fire after someone used a propane torch to kill weeds on site. The fire was quickly extinguished with help from Pro Motors employees.
Amy Rice, a staff assistant at the Roseburg Fire Department, said unlike areas in the county restricting lawn mowers and other tools under extreme fire danger levels, the city only restricts burning. Still, she said to use common sense when evaluating the fire danger of yard care.
“Instead of using Roundup or something to kill their weeds, some people are comfortable using a torch. We do not recommend it, especially during this time of the year,” Rice said. “It is our preference that they do not do that.”
