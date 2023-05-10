A civil complaint that has been working its way through the court system for nearly five years, in which two local internet companies are accusing a couple of stealing or otherwise costing them nearly $800,000, is finally headed to court.
The companies — National Lightnet, LLC and Comspan Communications Inc. — allege that Willard Burge, a former manager and president, and Betty Burge, a former accountant, committed a host of fraudulent actions, including overpaying themselves, taking excessive vacations and paid time off, reporting inaccurate information to regulatory agencies and trying to steal clients away.
The complaint was filed in Douglas County Circuit court in September 2018. The most recent amended version of the complaint was filed in January 2020.
National Lightnet and Comspan Communications are represented by Roseburg attorney Jason M. Montgomery. He declined to comment on the case.
The Burges are represented by Eugene attorney Travis W. Misfeldt. He did not return an email seeking comment. In court filings, Misfeldt said the complaint was based on “false allegations and half-truths,” and that the Burges “deny any impropriety in relation to the claims made” by the companies.
National Lightnet has several subsidiaries that provides broadband service to rural communities. Comspan Communications provides advanced video, high-speed Internet and telephone services to rural communities. The company was bought by Douglas Fast Net in July 2020 for an undisclosed amount of money.
Combined, the two companies are seeking $780,800, alleging breach of duty, fraud, breach of contract and negligence. A trial is set to begin Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson will preside over the trial, which is scheduled for eight days.
According to the complaint Willard Burge was employed by the companies from March 2015 through July 2018. He was the manager of National Lightnet and president of Compspan Communications. Betty Burge also worked for both companies as an accountant and bookkeeper.
The alleged “breaches of duty” were not discovered until National Lightnet and Comspan Communications hired an independent accountant to review both companies' books in August 2018.
According to the complaint, the improprieties by the Burges included:
- Paying themselves and family members expense reimbursements that were “fabricated, undocumented and/or unsubstantiated.”
- Misappropriating funds from the companies under the guise of office storage rent.
- Paying Willard Burge “unauthorized and excessive” vacation and paid time off pay, including paying himself after he had resigned.
- Paying Betty Burge amounts in excess of the terms of her contract.
- Using company funds and credit to pay for “expenses incurred in personal business ventures,” including taking a business trip in North Carolina to seek out business opportunities that would compete with the plaintiffs.
- Failing to pay payroll taxes, while taking company funds for themselves that could have paid those bills.
The couple also allegedly reported inaccurate financial information to a government-affiliated agency that resulted in the companies incurring a slew of legal, accounting and consulting fees to rectify the situation.
The Burges hid this information from the companies by “making misrepresentations regarding those facts, and by actively destroying and secreting files concerning the same,” the complaint said.
The complaint also alleges that William Burge traveled to North Carolina in early 2018, ostensibly to scout new business opportunities for National Lightnet. However, Burge was allegedly looking for new business opportunities for himself. In the spring of 2018, Burge secretly formed two internet companies in North Carolina.
The Burges used the money they took from National Lightnet to finance their new business ventures, the complaint said. In the months before Willard Burge resigned from National Lightnet and Comspan Communications, he and his wife “intentionally attempted to sabotage” those companies by failing to pay regulatory fees and file the necessary regulatory paperwork, the complaint said.
As a result of the Burges actions, National Lightnet reportedly lost $226,849 and Comspan Communications reportedly lost $543,950. The companies are seeking that money back, plus any profits the couple got from their allegedly illicit actions.
In response to those allegations, the Burges said any money they took were “reimbursements for advances of time and money that (the couple) made to the business when it didn't have money of its own to pay for the services (they) provided,” the complaint said.
The couple also said they have “no liability for whatever losses” the companies may have suffered.
