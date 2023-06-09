At 84, he still gets around, moving up and down the hills in the backyard of his home in Roseburg, stepping on paths he designed and constructed along with his wife, Iva Graywolf.
When they moved here from Alaska 11 years ago, their backyard was barren. Now, it’s covered in greenery, features a terraced vegetable farm, a small creek, a koi pond, multiple trails and even a tea house that Clark built, which he uses to meditate in.
“I really enjoy it,” Clark said. “I enjoy the work, and I enjoy being busy. I’m 84 years old, and it’s keeping me young, with a young attitude.”
Clark and Graywolf’s garden is one of five that will be featured as part of the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley’s 11th annual Spring Garden Tour, hosted Saturday in Roseburg.
Nancy Ferris, who has been the chair of the garden tour committee at the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley for a decade, said that approximately 400 people come out to the tours, which serve as a fundraiser for the League.
“What I like about it the most is that it’s a community event,” Ferris said. “All of the artists and all of the musicians are local. It’s very local, and community oriented.”
The LWVUV is a local, nonpartisan organization which, according to their mission statement, encourages informed and active participation in government. Ferris said that funds from the garden show go toward public forums which showcase political candidates, allowing the public to meet and greet local candidates while asking questions.
“We’re nonpartisan,” Ferris said. “Politics should compromise, politics, through compromise, should bring people together. Dividing is just not right. I see it [the garden show] as a microcosm of what I hope the world can be, which is unified, unity, togetherness.”
Ferris recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time for the event, which is a self-guided tour that takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in Roseburg at While Away Books at 932 West Harvard Avenue, My Coffee at 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd. and Umpqua Sweets & Treats at 1016 SE Oak St. They can also be purchased at the Atom Espresso & Coffee Bar, located at 20168 N. Umpqua Highway in Glide and at Central Feed and Supply, 231 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Day-of tickets can be purchased at 1517 NW Eden St. in Roseburg, one of the stops on the garden tour.
The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley is also looking for gardens to feature in next year’s tour. Those who have a garden, or know of one that could be featured, can contact the organization’s garden selection committee at nfarris73@icloud.com or by calling 541-643-8113.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
