It’s not like Frank Moore needed any more honors to secure his place in history.
Moore, a legendary fly fisherman and conservationist who was equally at ease with his local fishing buddies as the countless movie stars, writers and politicians he befriended — heck, he taught a governor how to fish — already had enough accolades to make him seem larger-than-life.
A partial list: Decorated for his bravery during the D-Day assault on Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge; member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame; lifetime achievement awards from Fly Fishers International, the National Audubon Society and the National Wildlife Federation; inspiration for the award-winning documentary film “Pass Creek;" namesake for the Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Sanctuary, which protects some 100,000 acres of the North Umpqua watershed.
Yet, even with all that, the recognition bestowed last week on Moore, who died Jan. 23, 2022, a week shy of his 99th birthday, seemed special. His lifetime achievements were recognized in the form of a resolution by the Oregon Legislature. Moore’s legacy shone so bright that the measure, HCR 12, was supported unanimously by both the Oregon House and Senate.
“Whereas Frank Moore will be forever remembered as a legendary angler and a tireless and visionary conservationist whose career touched countless lives and forever changed the landscape of the North Umpqua watershed and the State of Oregon,” the resolution reads.
The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, and Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford. Testimonials in support of the resolution poured in, including from Helm, who addressed the “quite extraordinary life of Frank Moore” on the House floor last month.
“The reason we are celebrating Frank’s life at this time is that when you have an icon in your midst and that icon passes away, a lifelong Oregonian, you can’t miss the chance to adulate him or her,” Helm said. “The North Umpqua is known worldwide. It’s a legendary river and Frank Moore was a legend on the river. Frank was to steelhead fly fishing as Michael Jordan was to basketball.”
Moore married Jeanne Maes on Jan. 1, 1943, and the couple remained wed until his death last year. Moore’s family said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the war and found solace in fly fishing. He fell in love with the North Umpqua River and devoted much of his life to protecting it and the steelhead he fished out of it.
Moore spent countless hours fishing and guiding for the North Umpqua Lodge in Steamboat. In 1957 he and his wife, Jeanne, bought the small Steamboat Store and developed it into the Steamboat Inn, which became renowned worldwide.
High profile movie stars, government officials and athletes came to the inn to learn how to fly-fish from Moore. Among those who visited was former Governor Tom McCall, who caught his first steelhead on the fly under the tutelage of Moore. The Moores also became friends with the families of writers Earnest Hemingway and Zane Grey, among others.
“We’ve had some close contact with some very interesting people,” son Dennis Moore said.
The big regard in which people hold Moore comes through in the accolades bestowed on him in support of the recent state recognition.
Kirk Blaine, president of the group Steamboaters, wrote: “The great state of Oregon is honored to show respect to such a wonderful human being as Frank Moore. His love of life, family, country, and natural environment is an inspiration for all Oregonians.”
Becky McRae, president of The North Umpqua Foundation, wrote: “For those of us who were honored to call him a friend, he will also be remembered for showing us not only how to care for the river but also to care for each other. Everyone I know will tell you Frank made them feel like they were his very best friend in the world, would do anything for them and inspire them to do the same."
Jeffrey Dose, a retired fisheries biologist and friend of Moore’s for some 50 years, wrote, “My time spent with Frank was always entertaining, often informational, and always inspirational. There are many, many other people whom I know that share these thoughts. Please pass HCR 12 in his memory, a truly larger-than-life person who was influential in many of the things that make Oregon special.”
Dennis Moore said he appreciates the recognition, especially if it provides some insight into his dad.
“I had the pleasure of having him as a father, but it makes us feel good that other people appreciate him too,” Moore said. “We have people call all the time saying ‘You have no idea how much your dad meant to us.’ Those kinds of calls really affirm what we already knew about him.”
Singlehandedly destroyed the economy of Douglas County and most of Oregon, and due to their efforts we have less fish now than we ever had. Job well done! And his timber management practices have destroy a whole lot of our public land. Brilliant 👏 👏 👏.
