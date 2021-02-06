Volunteer Kathy Stephens approaches a tent at the Stewart Park duck pond.
"Roseburg Dream Center. Do you need anything today?"
A woman opens her tent flap, and soon volunteers Nick Stephens and Orlando Cortez begin sorting through boxes for the supplies the woman has asked for.
Across town, at Templin Park along the bank of the South Umpqua River, another team of volunteers is doing the same. Robin Fields shares scripture with the residents of this encampment, while others hand out lunches, water, tarps, gloves, socks, hygiene products, sleeping bags and whatever else they have on hand to help those they are trying to serve.
It is a Saturday ritual for Christopher Hutton, who runs Under the Bridge Ministry, a volunteer advocacy group that does whatever it can to help the homeless through the Dream Center.
"We bring the lunches and whatever else we have to bring," Hutton said. "It just depends on what donations we have received, and I never know until I get (to the Dream Center)."
Saturday, volunteers met at the Dream Center at 9 a.m. and began preparing 64 sack lunches complete with sandwiches, potato chips, packages of gummy bears and water bottles.
Laying out the day's logistics can be tricky, depending on which group is ready to perform specific duties.
There isn't a particular group in charge of the Saturday visits to homeless camps around Roseburg. No one group is given a specific assignment. The volunteers largely go to places with which they're most familiar.
"It's not one organization telling everyone what to do," Hutton said. "We just let each other know what's going on. If one group wants to go out and help clean up a certain area, they let us know. We can adjust along the way.
"It really is up in the air," he said/ "Some groups want to help with cleanup. Some groups want to help with outreach. If we focus on what we're doing and coordinate the groups, we can get it all covered."
A man at Templin Park, who asked his name not be used, said that even more than supplies, he appreciated having someone to come and pray with him each weekend.
"It means so much to me that they take the time out of their life to share in mine," the man said. "It just helps."
The volunteer efforts rely entirely upon donations, which can be dropped at the Dream Center at 2555 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Tarps, tents and other camping equipment are always welcome as well as warm weather clothing as Douglas County enters its traditionally coldest period of the year.
