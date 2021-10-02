As a crowd of nearly 1,000 fills the Lithia Arena at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, a young boy dances with anticipation for what he is about to see.
“I like when they come out of the chute,” said a dapperly dressed 3-year-old Hudson Moore of Roseburg.
Moore was one of the many spectators excited for the Challenge of Champions bull riding tour, which passed through Roseburg on Saturday night.
The Roseburg stop, which features largely younger bull riders from throughout the west, was one of the last opportunities for riders to qualify for the Challenge of Champions finals later this fall.
Reid Otto was making his first appearance on the tour when he was quickly bucked by a bull named Paleface. The 18-year-old Scio High School senior’s left hand got caught in the rope as Paleface continue to show his displeasure. Other than sweating, Otto was otherwise uninjured.
“I’ve made the high school nationals (for bull riding) the last two years, but this was my first ride on this circuit,” said Otto, who is also a team roper and plans to attend College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho, to compete in rodeo next fall and spring.
Two riders later, a Challenge of Champions regular also saw himself quickly ejected from his seat. Cauy Jackson, 18, of Days Creek, said it was his 10th ride on the circuit this year.
Unlike some bull riding circuits, where riders are assigned their bulls by a blind draw, the riders in the Challenge of Champions get to choose their seat based on a random drawing of rider’s names to decide the order of selection.
After a quick exit in Saturday night’s event, Jackson said he was “not close enough” to qualifying for the season finale.
Through the first two of three go-rounds in Saturday night’s competition, only one rider — Jesse Akins of Laytonville, California — recorded a full ride, recording a score of 84.75 points. Complete results were not immediately available.
