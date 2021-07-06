The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ordered a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order for all homes, recreation areas and businesses located near the Jack Fire, which began Monday along Highway 138 East near Steamboat.
The order is for anyone in the area between milepost 43, 3 miles east of Steamboat Creek on Highway 138, and the Eagle Rock Campground, 3 miles east of Dry Creek Store.
A Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order means people should leave that area immediately, or run the risk of not having the assistance of emergency services.
The Jack Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. Monday at an estimated 50 acres and grew to 900 acres as of Tuesday morning. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Highway 138 Monday evening between the Steamboat Inn and Dry Creek Store.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is offering to house dogs, cats and other small animals for temporary boarding for those who have evacuated. Saving Grace can be reached at 541-672-3907.
