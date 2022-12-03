Marcy Tassano, vice-president of the Friends of the Library, takes a break sorting books for the sale to help a customer. Friends of the Library host quarterly book sale events to raise funds for the Roseburg Public Library.
A group of five or six avid book enthusiasts and lifetime reading fans gathered at the Roseburg Public Library for day two, Friday, of the quarterly Friends of the Library book sale going.
“Yesterday we raised $1700 and sold around 2,000 books,” said Marcy Tassano, vice-president of Friends of the Library. “We usually have around 140 boxes of books but this time we had nearly 200 boxes which allowed us to lower our prices.”
With hundreds of books in rows laid out for ease of access, the Friends of the Library book sale had something for everyone that enjoys a quiet read.
“I come for the books, they always have such a good selection,” said Sue Morgan, local book fan, “and you cannot beat these prices.”
Hardback books under 5 years old were priced at $1 and along the walls were rows and rows of 50-cent books. Newer releases were prices at $5 and there were entire collections for sale with each volume at 50-cents each.
“We were able to lower prices this time because we had so many donations,” Tassano said.
Friends of the Library event proceeds all go to the Roseburg Public Library. Friends of the Library can also be found on Amazon.com for people who want to show their support when there are no book sales.
“We take all donations right here at the library if people have gone through their collections and have books to part with,” Tassano said. “If people have a pickup full of books to donate, please give us a call first.”
Friends of the Library can be contacted on their Facebook page or through the Roseburg Public Library at 541-492-7050.
“It going to be a long cold winter,” Morgan said. “Better to stock up now.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
