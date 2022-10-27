LifeCare services have been available in Douglas County since 1997, but recently the organization began its third phase and moved on from the umbrella of Every Child to be able to help more of Douglas County’s people in peril.
“Every Child Douglas is restricted to only being able to help children within the foster care system, so our team decided to go under LifeCare because we’d already been working with that nonprofit,” said Mindy McFerrin the community service coordinator of LifeCare and licensed pastoral and temperament counselor. “We were able to then expand where we can help children in foster care but we can also help the self-sufficiency side and aging and people with disabilities.”
To date, LifeCare has assisted 52,000 people in Douglas County, and McFerrin is one of those people.
“I had to have brain surgery in 2015 and LifeCare raised $55,000 to go toward my surgery,” McFerrin said. “This is a great way for me to be able to give a little bit back to the organization that helped me so much.”
Five years ago, LifeCare was asked to assist in the implementation of the Every Child program.
“Most of us have been with this organization for the last decade and now we are able to assist the Department of Human Services, Emergency Medical Response teams and veterans,” McFerrin said. “Every Child is still there to offer support to the children in Foster Care, we are just able to expand our services under phase three.”
Filling gaps in services is one main goals of the team at LifeCare.
“I truly believe there is so much need in Douglas County,” said Laura Hollifield of the LifeCare media team. “I think people want to help but they don’t know how many children in our area are going hungry. LifeCare lets people know about the need.”
Chaplain Roger Horton goes on rounds with first responders and speaking with families or individuals who have lost loved ones.
“My papa has this unfortunate task after incidents of meeting families,” said McFerrin of Chaplain Horton. “This is another of the things we do, offer pastoral counseling, many of us responded to the UCC shooting.”
Community partners and donations provide LifeCare with the ability to serve the Roseburg area, Douglas County communities and youth with empowerment programs and mentoring, services access and funding provided to agencies on behave of individuals in need.
LifeCare Reach Ministries is located at 575 NE Channon Ave. in Roseburg and can be reached through lifecarecounselors.com or 541-391-4322.
“I feel pretty blessed, not only working with these kids and seeing how the community has responded,” said McFerrin, “but I also have a personal connection because they literally saved my life.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
