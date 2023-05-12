Nicholas Krissie said he has the best job at his school.
He's taught sixth, seventh and eighth grade science at Lincoln Middle School in Oakland for the past seven years, and has worked to make sure students learn as much as he can while they're in his classroom.
Because of his work in teaching science and technology to local students, Krissie was awarded with a Technology Educator of the Year award from Portland-based nonprofit TechStart, an organization committed to expanding computer science education for K-12 students.
"We’re excited to recognize Nick Krissie’s energy and enthusiasm for engaging middle school students in learning about many aspects of science, including technology," TechStart executive director Pete Steinfeld said in a press release. "Nick sparks his students’ curiosity with real-world problems and empowers them to solve the problems using technology and science."
Krissie's classroom is filled with technology to get students' brains working. There's a camera hooked up to a computer which scans "Caught in the Acts" — a paper with a QR code printed on it which serves as student currency — that, when redeemed, dispenses pencils that the students can use. There is a 3D printer, a laser cutter and all sorts of other devices, but Krissie said that the gadgets aren't the most important part of science education.
"The ironic thing is, I'm not really a tech guy," Krissie said. "I like engineering, and engineering is about finding the most elegant solution to a problem. We only go as high tech as we need to solve a problem; if we can solve it analog, we do."
Krissie is up for other awards, as well. He recently was selected as a finalist for the OnPoint Community Credit Union 2023 Educator of the Year award, and was selected as a finalist for the Presidential Award for Math and Science.
"An educator’s influence goes beyond the classroom; they truly have the power to change the trajectory of a young person’s life," said Rob Stuart, president and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are proud to lift up some of the schools and educators making real progress on creating inclusive learning environments, supporting student mental health and inspiring curiosity.”
OnPoint Community Credit Union will announce its educator of the year May 25. The winner will have their mortgage or rent paid for a year and receive $2,500 for their school.
"It's always nice to be recognized. I sit here, and it's just like, what can I do for the students?" Krissie said. "And you realize that not everybody is doing that same thing. So you put in a lot of effort, and the recognition is great."
The award Krissie received from TechStart comes with a $1,000 grant, which Krissie said he will use to buy more 3-D printers for his classroom — the more he has, the more students can use them.
"We're preparing our students for a future that we can't yet imagine," Krissie said. "We don't know what the future is, and they're going to be solving problems that don't yet exist. They're going to build the technology to solve those problems. How do you prepare kids for that? You teach them to work together."
